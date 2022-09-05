Republican Joe Benning of Lyndon faces a fundraising deficit in the Lieutenant Governor’s race.
Democratic opponent David Zuckerman of South Burlington has out-raised Benning by a 6-to-1 margin since the race began, according to Sept. 1 campaign finance reports.
Two months before the general election, Zuckerman has raised $239,000 overall from 1,226 donors; Benning, a six-term state senator, has reported $38,500 in receipts from 146 contributors.
Republicans controlled the Lieutenant Governor’s office for over a century, from 1854 to 1965.
However, since then, half of the officeholders — seven of 14 — have been Democrats or Progressive Democrats.
That includes Zuckerman, a Progressive Democrat who won two terms in 2016 and 2018 and ran unsuccessfully for Governor in 2020.
In those three races he raised a combined $1.26 million: $370,000 in 2016, $196,000 in 2018 and $700,000 in 2020.
In the past month, since the primary election, Zuckerman has raised $41,750 from 335 contributors; Benning has taken in $13,000 from 47 donors.
However, there is good news for Benning.
Following expenditures, the candidates have approximately the same amount of cash on hand, roughly $20,000 apiece.
The winner will succeed Democrat Molly Gray, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress.
For more campaign finance information visit https://campaignfinance.vermont.gov/Public/ViewFiledReports#
ORLEANS 4 HOUSE
Democrat Katherine Sims of Craftsbury holds a 2-to-1 fundraising advantage over Republican Vicki Strong Murano of Albany in the Orleans 4 House race.
For the campaign, Sims has raised $19,700 from 113 donors, according to Sept. 1 campaign finance reports, and Strong Murano reported $10,554 from 56 contributors.
However, those numbers were closer over the past month.
Since Aug. 1, Sims raised $4,215 (27 donors) and Strong Murano took in $3,685 (11 contributors).
Both had similar amounts of cash on hand ($6,700 for Sims, $8,500 for Strong Murano).
Although Strong and Sims squared off two years ago, the stakes are higher this time around.
Currently, they co-represent the two-seat Orleans-Caledonia House district (Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock).
However, the electoral map was re-drawn earlier this year, and now they will compete for a single seat in the newly created Orleans 4 district (Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro).
Ahead of the primary, Strong had been endorsed by former Gov. Jim Douglas and former Lt. Gov. Brian Dubie while Sims’ website lists endorsements by progressive groups Rights & Democracy, Renew U.S., VPIRG and Planned Parenthood along with a list of 89 friends and neighbors.
ORLEANS ESSEX HOUSE
Peggy Stevens, D-East Charleston raised $7,713 (74 donors) and Larry Labor (i), R-Morgan, reported $3,800 (10 donors) as of Sept. 1.
