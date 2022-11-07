In the final stretch of the campaign, Democrat David Zuckerman of South Burlington maintained his fundraising lead over Republican Joe Benning of Lyndon in the Lieutenant Governor’s race.
Over the past three weeks Zuckerman out-raised Benning $23,800 to $18,600 and outspent Benning $32,400 to $20,500, according to Nov. 4 campaign finance reports.
Top donors for Zuckerman were the NEA Fund For Children & Education ($4,000), Andrew Merinoff of New York City ($3,500) and CWA District One PAC ($2,500).
Meanwhile Benning received four-figure contributions from Wayne Lamberton of Barre ($2,000), Adam Nilson of Shelburne ($2,000), Alson Perry ($1,041), Masaii Properties LLC of Burlington ($1,000), Scott Milne of N. Pomfret ($1,000), Remo Pizzagalli of Burlington ($1,000), and Phil Scaduto of Middletown, N.J. ($1,000).
The campaign cements Zuckerman’s reputation as a proficient grassroots fundraiser.
In two successful runs for Lt. Gov. in 2016 and 2018 and a failed bid for governor in 2020, he raised a combined $1.26 million: $370,000 in 2016, $196,000 in 2018 and $700,000 in 2020.
Republicans controlled the Lieutenant Governor’s office for over a century, from 1854 to 1965.
Since then, half of the officeholders — seven of 14 — have been Democrats or Progressive Democrats.
The winner will succeed Democrat Molly Gray, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress.
For more campaign finance information visit https://campaignfinance.vermont.gov/Public/ViewFiledReports#
CALEDONIA-ESSEX HOUSE (Two Seats)
(St. Johnsbury, Concord, Kirby)
Incumbent Scott Campbell, D-St. Johnsbury, finished as the top fundraiser in the four-candidate field.
Campbell raised a grand total of $10,000 for the campaign and spent $11,521 overall, more than the other three candidates combined, according to Nov. 4 campaign finance reports.
He was trailed by challengers Frank Empsall, R-St. J ($5,600 raised, 64% self-funded) and Brendan Hadash, R-St. J ($1,350 raised) and incumbent Scott Beck, R-St. J ($743 raised).
ORLEANS 4 HOUSE (One Seat)
(Albany, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro)
Republican Vicki Strong of Albany closed out her campaign with strong fundraising.
Over the past three weeks she raised more than Democrat Katherine Sims of Craftsbury, $3,700 to $2,000, and spent more than Sims, $8,200 to $2,400, according to Nov. 4 campaign finance reports.
Strong’s fundraising was boosted by a $1,700 contribution from the Orleans County Republican Committee and her spending was focused on mailings and newspaper advertising.
However, for the entire campaign, Sims finished as one of the top fundraisers among Vermont House candidates.
Overall, Sims out-raised Strong, $30,800 to $20,500, and out-spent Strong, $24,600 to $16,000.
Although Strong and Sims squared off two years ago, the stakes are higher this time around.
Currently, they co-represent the two-seat Orleans-Caledonia House district (Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock).
However, the electoral map was re-drawn earlier this year, and now they will compete for a single seat in the newly created Orleans 4 district (Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro).
Ahead of the primary, Strong had been endorsed by former Gov. Jim Douglas and former Lt. Gov. Brian Dubie while Sims’ website lists endorsements by progressive groups Rights & Democracy, Renew U.S., Vermont Conservation Voters, Lets Grow Kids Action Network, American Federation of Teachers-Vermont, VT-NEA, VPIRG, VSEA, and Planned Parenthood along with a list of nearly 100 friends and neighbors.
CALEDONIA 3 HOUSE (Two Seats)
(Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton, Wheelock)
Democrats Eileen Boland of Wheelock and Dennis Labounty of Lyndon have combined to raise over $13,500.
Boland leads the overall fundraising race, $8,000 to $5,500.
Republican Charles Wilson of Lyndon had not filed a Nov. 4 campaign finance report as of Monday afternoon.
