In the final stretch of the campaign, Democrat David Zuckerman of South Burlington maintained his fundraising lead over Republican Joe Benning of Lyndon in the Lieutenant Governor’s race.

Over the past three weeks Zuckerman out-raised Benning $23,800 to $18,600 and outspent Benning $32,400 to $20,500, according to Nov. 4 campaign finance reports.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments