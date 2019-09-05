Longtime Burke Clerk Announces Retirement

BURKE — Longtime town clerk and treasurer Priscilla Aldrich has submitted her letter of resignation to the Burke Select Board.
It was accepted at Tuesday night’s monthly meeting of the board.
Christine Emmons, chair of the Board and Aldrich’s niece, got a little teary-eyed reading her aunt’s resignation letter.
Dated Aug. 5, the letter stated, “This letter is to notify you and the residents of the Town of Burke that I will be retiring from my elected positions of Town Clerk, Treasurer, Delinquent Tax Collector, Trustee of Public Funds and assistant to the Select Board effective December 31, 2019.”
“After 25 years holding all of these positions I feel like this is the right time for me to retire,” she wrote.
In her letter announcing her retirement, Aldrich stated, “I would like to thank everyone for the opportunity to serve the Town of Burke for the last 25 years. It has been a pleasure and the best job I have ever had.”
Emmons on Wednesday said of Aldrich, “Priscilla has dutifully served the Town of Burke as Town Clerk and Treasurer for over 25 years.”
“Priscilla has been a firm believer in continued professional development and has kept up on municipal changes — often serving as a mentor to incoming clerks in other towns over the years,” said Emmons. “She has always been great at compiling budgets and keeping the Select Board on track.”
Emmons said, “A testament to that was being named Vermont Town Clerk of the Year by the Municipal Clerks (several years ago) and Treasurer’s Association and earlier this year achieved the title of Master Municipal Clerk. We certainly appreciate all that she has done for the Town in her many years of service and wish her well in her upcoming retirement.”
She was named the Town Clerk of the Year in 2008 and the Town Treasurer of the Year in 2004 from The Vermont Municipal Clerk’s and Treasurer’s Association.
Aldrich’s husband, Gib, also worked for the town, though not as long, as the recycling and rubbish attendant, and likewise submitted his letter of retirement, also for Dec. 31, to the board.
“Thank you for the opportunity to work for the Town of Burke,” wrote Gib Aldrich in his brief letter to the board.
Cathi Feeley, assistant treasurer under Aldrich for more than 20 years, is interested in serving as the interim treasurer, she indicated at the meeting this week; Linda Corey, assistant town clerk, also for more than 20 years, is interested in serving as interim town clerk, both until the election on Town Meeting Day in March.
On Wednesday, in a shared statement, the two women said, “Priscilla has been a great boss, we have enjoyed working with her and we will miss her very much. She has been a wonderful Town Clerk and Treasurer and has worked hard for the taxpayers of Burke. She has given them a beautiful, efficient Town Office that everyone can be proud of.”
Sick Time Discussed, Decided
The amount of sick time an employee can be paid out for when leaving came up because of the town clerk’s impending departure.
The board decided to pay out half what an employee has left in unused sick time, clarifying the policy on the books this week.
“At retirement, pay out half what they have,” said Emmons as the policy was discussed briefly.
Initially Emmons was going to recuse herself from the discussion, but that policy clarification was not linked to any one employee, namely Aldrich, but for all employees going forward.
Aldrich has 240 hours (30 8-hour days) of accrued sick leave above the 96 hours (12 8-hour work days) that the Town would normally buy out at the end of the year, according to town staff on Wednesday.
After clarifying the policy, that means that Aldrich will receive 15 additional days of pay for half her unused sick time.
