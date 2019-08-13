Lyndon Band To Play Final Concert Of The Season

On Wednesday, the Lyndonville Military Band will perform its final concert of the season in Bandstand Park. There will be a free ice cream social provided by Carmen’s. Enjoy music in the park.
The band was formed circa 1867. It was called the Lyndonville Brass Band and made its first appearance in 1869. Later, the band became the Lyndonville Military Band because it traveled many times with the Grand Army of the Republic, to national encampments.
Jason Kaiser will direct the season’s final concert.
