Lyndon Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charge For Alleged Stabbing

A Lyndon man is facing an aggravated assault charge for allegedly stabbing a St. Johnsbury man at the Jiffy Mart in St. Johnsbury Saturday night.
According to a release from State Police Trooper Nicholas Cianci, Jason Birch 38, of Lyndonville, is facing the felony charge after he reportedly stabbed Alex Brown, 31, of St. Johnsbury, in the arm.
Cianci wrote troopers responded to the Jiffy Mart on Memorial Drive for a report of a man who had been stabbed with a knife. It was found Brown was being treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound he sustained to his arm and the suspect had left the scene
Investigation found the accused was Birch, who was located at his residence in Lyndonville, and taken into custody. Birch was lodged for lack of $7,500 bail and is scheduled to appear in Caledonia Superior Court this afternoon.
An initial accounting of the incident by Cianci indicated there may have been a female assault victim and another female who left the scene with Birch but no identities were provided and there was no mention of the females in the follow-up release that announced Birch’s arrest.
