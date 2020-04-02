LYNDON — Ben Luce is making it his personal mission to make home-made masks common place in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.
In the process he hopes to save the lives of many Vermonters.
A physics professor at Northern Vermont University, Luce has a background in mathematical modeling and the exponential growth process and is worried that without masks, the disease will continue to spread too quickly.
He’s taken his concerns to Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.
“I’m writing to urge you to immediately mandate the use of do-it-yourself masks in all grocery stores and similar businesses where there is substantial public interaction,” Luce wrote to the governor.
“I believe that the science is now showing that there is a significant likelihood the COVID-19 is transmitted very effectively through the air over much longer distances than six feet.
“There also appears to be solid data that do-it-yourself-masks can be quite effective, even if made with old T-shirts and such.
“And finally, I’d like to point out that many in my community live in cramped accommodations, and crowded apartment buildings, with limited access to health care. Mandating the use of masks would help greatly to overcome the stigma against their use, and help greatly to protect these vulnerable communities before it is too late.
“This is a Vermont spirit of self-reliance measure that we can all do!” he wrote.
Luce has seen the modeling done by the Imperial College in London and other research institutes which predict a range of results from the pandemic in the U.S.
President Trump and advisers described a best-case scenario of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths if all goes nearly perfectly. He has seen a worst-case scenario that 1 percent of the entire U.S. population of over 300 million people could die from COVID-19 - that’s more than 3 million people.
He also has seen studies that show that wearing a DIY mask, even a T-shirt or bandana, will provide some protection from infection from others who may not know they have the virus.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) urged Americans not to wear masks, which some said was because there was a limited supply needed at hospitals, but is reconsidering that now.
Luce said masks do provide some statistical level of protection.
“I was surprised to learn that even things like T-shirts can potential block up to more than 50 percent of the droplets,” he said in an interview.
“If people find themselves in close quarters I believe they have a protective value.”
“It’s going to be very hard to squelch this virus without doing everything we can and … by taking only half measures we risk only prolonging this thing and increasing the death toll,” he said.
“Even partial measures right now are worth it.”
He laments the divide among people, and states, with some rebelling against restrictive measures like staying at home and social distancing.
“A lot of people aren’t going to be willing (to wear masks) unless others do,” he said.
“Human beings are herd animals for the most part, they tend to do what other people do around them,” he said.
“That’s why it needs to be mandatory.”
Luce does have some faith that society do better than the worst fears.
“I think the key to this is going to be deployment of testing.
“We are going to need periodic testing of everybody and controlled work spaces where every single person is tested and validated. And any micro outbreak is immediately detected and clamped down on.”
“If we are really going to beat this thing: one is the vaccine and the other to isolate and track down every single case and tramp it out.
“It doesn’t mean we can’t open up the economy, with a new and strict testing. I think that will happen as soon as widespread testing is easily available,” Luce said.
“The cost benefit of that will be hugely advantageous and businesses that do it will have an advantage over those that don’t.”
(1) comment
Are they for sale? The masks.
