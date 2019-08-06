Lyndon Rescue Inc.’s ambulance bears a memorial for the late Ben McCormack, a former Sutton representative to the LRI Board and a physical therapist who died last year. LRI President Delbert Reed said, “Ben was a member of our board of directors for many years including serving as the treasurer. He had a great business sense and his experience running his own business made him an invaluable member of our board.”
