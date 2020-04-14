Lyndon Selectmen Discuss Fines, Flashing Lights To Protect Covered Bridge

LYNDONVILLE — Selectmen are looking at adding fines to the town’s Traffic and Parking Ordinance for Covered Bridges, so that the municipality can levy fines up to $2,000 for damages caused by vehicles to the structures.
That consideration was discussed on Monday evening during a Zoom meeting, which went through about 15 minutes of hiccups since the wrong access numbers had been put on the agenda.
Much of the discussion was around protecting the town’s covered bridges, particularly the Miller’s Run Bridge that spans from VT Route 122 to Center Street and the Lyndon Institute campus, which was struck again recently by a too-tall truck.
The bridge has been significantly damaged multiple times by drivers.
Municipal Administrator Justin Smith said Police Chief Jack Harris said the town would have the option of putting something in the ordinance to fine a person who strikes a covered bridge, to help pay for repairs in accidents “where insurance falls short, and just in general, it’s a traffic violation.”
New signs with flashing lights are being considered for the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge and were discussed at the meeting.
The town has set aside a little more than $3,000 for signage, and the board discussed a range of sizes, options and prices Monday.
There is already signage in both directions, but drivers continue to strike the bridge, sometimes not stopping until they are caught up with by local police. A neighbor has a video camera that records accidents, so has documentation in those incidents to help quickly solve the crimes.
Smith said at some point, no matter what the town does, it comes down to the drivers, but he was on board with taking additional steps to try to curb the problem.
“I agree with this, we have the flashing lights now, we are doing our part to have this not happen, but at some point, unless you have something in the middle of the lane that pops up and says read the sign, you can’t go any further, I don’t know … ” said Smith. “At some point, you have to put it on the driver.”
How to build the large, flashing signs in and preserve the historic charm of the bridge for visitors who like to photograph it, is a challenge, and Smith even mentioned taking the bridge out altogether “and sliding it off to the side.”
Doing that would create a concern for faster traffic going right through Lyndon Institute, the board and Smith discussed, saying it would be a shortcut and would become “Lily Pond West.”
An 84-inch sign was initially being considered for the north end, but Smith said he thought that was too large, and that since the speed approaching the bridge is low, 15 mph, he thought 48- by 42-inches was large enough with eight flashing lights.
“We don’t know how obtrusive or how bright these flashing lights are,” said selectman Dan Daley, expressing concerns about the neighbors. “I don’t think they’re really that bright.”
Smith said on a traffic sign lights can’t be too distracting or it would be a hazard. “It gets your attention,” he said, but “won’t be obnoxious.”
“I think there are standards to that, that are going to be followed, brightness-wise,” said Smith.
On the south end, a 36-inch Low Clearance sign with arrows will be added, the board agreed.
Daley said the south side is pretty well marked, and trucks tend to reverse, rather than plowing ahead and causing damage.
Board Chairman Chris Thompson said, “I really think that there are probably a lot of truck drivers who don’t have a clue how tall their truck is.”
He said even blinking lights with the height restriction may not help, “If you don’t know, you’re just going to hope you’re under and keep going. I really think the sign coming off 122 has to say ‘Low Bridge.’”
Selectman Fred Gorham said the sign on the Route 122 side, near the park and ride, must be visible for people coming from both sides.
Smith said, “I honestly think there’s the ability for a tractor trailer to go into the park and ride and get themselves straight and with traffic cooperating, they should be able to get out of there.”
Historically most of the damages have come from the north side, said Smith.
“So I think that’s where we should invest our money,” said Thompson.
Smith said trucks seem to stop and correct their wrong from the LI campus area, and he hears about neighbor complaints with 18-wheelers trying to turn around. “They have a tendency to stop if they’re heading north,” said Smith. “They stop and try to back themselves out of their situation.”
Thompson said better signage the other direction will at least let truckers know they can try to use the park and ride to turn around, “It’s giving them an out.”
The DMV advised Chief Harris that the town could have an ordinance and fine structure “in this format,” said Smith.
“This will be something that once we do approve it, there will be a 60-day window,” before it takes effect, said Smith, who said the draft ordinance will be brought back before the board on April 27 for consideration.
Thompson asked if the ordinance could state that whoever damages the bridge is responsible for repair costs.
He said he was concerned that people may view the fine as their full responsibility, where damages to the bridge could be much more costly.
Thompson said, “We were fortunate that Black River actually came forward and wanted to pay, we may not get that fortunate with the next one.”
Smith said, “I’d rather people just read the sign and didn’t do it, but this way hopefully we get just a tiny portion of the DMV fine … that $10,000 fine that the company got, we’re only going to see a little bit of that,” but with the town ordinance under consideration, the town will see more of the fines come to the municipality in a future covered bridge crash.
