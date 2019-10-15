The Town of Lyndon is looking for an attorney to represent it during negotiations with the labor union now representing its two member police force.
Earlier this month, Lyndonville police officers Brandon Thrailkill and Robert Trucott voted unanimously by secret ballot in favor of joining the New England Police Benevolent Association (NEPBA) — which is based in Chelmsford, Mass.
With the ten day opportunity to appeal the vote ending this week Municipal Administrator Justin Smith asked the board on Monday for direction on how to proceed
“Am I looking for an attorney on this?” asked Smith.
Because the unionization of police department this fall was unexpected the town did not budget any funds for having its own negotiator to counter the union negotiator.
But the board agreed on Monday it was probably a good idea.
“I’d say we’re leaning towards it,” said selectman Chris Thompson. “A lawyer that specializes in labor negotiations – especially for the first contract – where it’s gonna be critical to set a path forward that’s good for both sides.”
“I think we need help,” agreed selectman Dan Daley.
The Lyndonville Police Department has a chief and just two officers. Chief Jack Harris is not eligible to join the union because he manages the department.
Ofc. Thrailkill has said the unionization effort is so he and Trucott can access “additional resources” provided by the union.
The only other unionized municipal workers in Lyndon are the linemen working for the Lyndonville Electric Department.
