A Lyndonville couple says a melee that lead to a stabbing in St. Johnsbury Saturday morning was sparked by a racial slur.
Jason L. Birch Sr., 38, pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony aggravated assault with a weapon and was released on the condition that he not posses firearms or other dangerous weapons and not have contact with or go within 300 feet of Alex Brown and Megan Bartlett.
Birch is accused of stabbing Brown with a knife outside the Jiffy Mart at 932 Memorial Drive.
Caledonia Superior Court
Teesha Miles, 25, pleaded not guilty to two counts of simple assault and was released on similar conditions for allegedly punching Alex Brown and Megan Bartlett during incident.
Prior to their arraignment, Birch and Miles said the incident began while they were riding in a car down Hospital Hill which they said was cut-off by Brown and Bartlett who were riding bicycles.
“How it started was they cut us off so I was like, ‘What are you guys doing? You could have got hit!’” said Miles.
The confrontation then continued, said Birch, as the car driven by James Hunt, 36, of Sutton, continued down the hill until they all reached the Jiffy Mart gas station at the corner of Hospital Drive and Memorial Drive.
“They chased us down the hill screaming trying to hit the car,” said Birch. “That’s when they started ‘n***** this, n***** that. Get out, I’ll beat you n*****, I’ll do all this …’ We jumped out. The guy jumped off the bike. Ran after her, started to swung on her … I pulled out my pocket knife I tell him you swing on her or me again I’m gonna poke you.”
Birch said he was especially concerned because Miles is pregnant and that he warned Brown three times before swinging the knife at him.
Birch and Miles say they did not know Brown and Bartlett prior to the alleged incident.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Nicholas Cianci, Birch and Miles were passengers in Hunt’s silver Toyota Matrix just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Witness Kevin Darrell told police he was pumping gas when he saw Miles get out of a car and scream ‘call me n*****’ before assaulting both Brown and Bartlett.
Another witness, Joann Sawyer, told police she saw Miles throw Bartlett to the ground and punch her in the face “at least twice,” according to the report.
But Miles told police she was responding to a racial epithet.
“Miles went on to state that she was called a ‘n***** bitch’ by Brown, and that both Brown and Bartlett were yelling to them to get out of the car,” wrote Cianci.
“Hunt advised Brown and Bartlett cut him him off on their bikes as he was leaving the BAART clinic with Birch and Miles. Accordingly, this lead to an exchange of words between the two, and as Hunt turned to travel north on Route 5, Hunt advised Miles began getting out of the vehicle as it was moving where she began fighting both Brown and Bartlett.”
Police said that during questioning Birch admitted pulling a knife.
“Birch stated that during the altercation, between Miles and Bartlett, he witnessed Brown begin to get involved where he then pulled his knife and swung at Brown,” according to the affidavit. “Birch advised he was not aiming for a particular spot on Brown’s body, and just swung. Upon striking Brown with the knife, Birch stated both he and Miles got back in the car and left the scene.”
Police tracked the vehicle to Hunt by his license plate number provided to investigators by a witness. Brown and Bartlett have not been charged.
According to police, Brown was treated at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for a stab wound on his arm which required stitches. The knife, which police say they later recovered from Birch, was black and gold and had a 3.5 inch blade.
If convicted Birch faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Miles faces a possible sentence of two years in prison and $2,000 in fines.
