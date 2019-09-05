LYNDONVILLE — Police Chief Jack Harris said Frederick P. Schwag, of 427 Main St., was issued another municipal civil complaint for an ongoing trash concern at his property.
Schwag, 66, is in violation of the town ordinance for household trash, according to officials.
The town’s select board and municipal administrator have asked to have offenders, who are ignoring town reminders, ticketed to try to remedy situations at some apartment buildings in the community.
According to the police news release, “This is the second time Schwag has been issued a municipal civil ticket for this violation, as he has made no effort to clean the property.”
“The accumulation of garbage around the exterior of the property and in the common hallways of the property cause an extreme health risk to his tenants and to neighboring tenants,” said Harris in the news release this week. “The accumulated garbage draws rodents to the area and contribute to a pungent smell that affects the neighboring residents.”
Harris said, “Beginning now, Schwag will be ticketed daily until such time as he makes an effort to rectify the problem.”
“The fine attached with the ordinance is $800 with a $200 payable waiver fee,” Harris said.
Schwag was issued a ticket in August for allowing trash to accumulate at the apartment building he owns.
He is the second landlord ticketed under the ordinance this summer. Another landlord, Thomas Williamson, 61, of Lyndon, was ticketed for a similar concern at this property at 921 Center St., and, according to Municipal Administrator Justin Smith, he responded and cleaned up the property after being ticketed by police.
