Lyndonville Man Arrested In Massachusetts On Gun Charges

State police in Massachusetts arrested a Lyndonville man Thursday morning and charged him with breaking gun laws.
Tristian Gallagher, 22, was taken into custody in Northampton, Mass. after being stopped while driving a Toyota Corolla by police shortly after midnight. The incident report states Gallagher was stopped for motor vehicle violations
Police stated a subsequent investigation and search of the vehicle revealed a black Taurus “Curve” handgun with five .380 caliber rounds of ammunition plus an additional magazine. Gallagher was held at the Northampton State Police barracks on $1,000 to await a court arraignment set for Thursday in Northampton District Court.
He faces multiple charges related to the gun: possession/carrying a firearm; possession of a firearm/no LTC; possession of ammunition/No FID or LTC; and carrying a loaded firearm.
