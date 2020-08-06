Lyndonville Man Arrested In Massachusetts On Gun Charges

A gun and ammunition were taken as evidence of firearm offenses Massachusetts State Police say were committed by a Lyndonville man.

State police in Massachusetts arrested a Lyndonville man Thursday morning and charged him with breaking gun laws.

Tristian Gallagher, 22, was taken into custody in Northampton, Mass. after being stopped while driving a Toyota Corolla by police shortly after midnight. The incident report states Gallagher was stopped for motor vehicle violations

Police stated a subsequent investigation and search of the vehicle revealed a black Taurus “Curve” handgun with five .380 caliber rounds of ammunition plus an additional magazine. Gallagher was held at the Northampton State Police barracks on $1,000 to await a court arraignment set for Thursday in Northampton District Court.

He faces multiple charges related to the gun: possession/carrying a firearm; possession of a firearm/no LTC; possession of ammunition/No FID or LTC; and carrying a loaded firearm.

