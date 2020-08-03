An early afternoon logging accident claimed the life of a Lyndonville man on Monday.
Vermont State Police say James W. Gilman, 58, was killed by a tree in a wooded lot near River Road in Stockbridge. Gilman was found by a co-worker who called 911 at approximately 12:27 p.m.
The Vermont State Police, Bethel Fire Department, and White River Valley Ambulance all responded to the scene. Gilman was declared dead upon their arrival.
After investigating the incident, State Police say Gilman was struck and killed by an uprooted tree. He was reportedly cutting another tree when he was struck and killed.
Police notified Gilman's family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.