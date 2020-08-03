Ambulance

An early afternoon logging accident claimed  the life of a Lyndonville man on Monday.

Vermont State Police say James W. Gilman, 58, was killed by a tree in a wooded lot near River Road in Stockbridge. Gilman was found by a co-worker who called 911 at approximately 12:27 p.m.

The Vermont State Police, Bethel Fire Department, and White River Valley Ambulance all responded to the scene. Gilman was declared dead upon their arrival.

After investigating the incident, State Police say Gilman was struck and killed by an uprooted tree. He was reportedly cutting another tree when he was struck and killed.

Police notified Gilman's family.

0
0
0
16
0

Tags

Load comments