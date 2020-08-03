St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Windy at times. Low near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.