LYNDONVILLE — Lyndonville Police are investigating a report of two vehicles trying to stop a female motorist Thursday, June 11. According to police the incident began in Lyndon and continued onto Route 5A in Westmore.
At around 9:30 p.m., a young female operating her vehicle on Route 5 noticed a very large white or grey pickup truck following closely behind her, states a police release issued by Police Chief Jack Harris. The vehicle was described to have a light bar and halogen lights. This vehicle was being followed by a small black or dark blue sedan.
The vehicles continued to follow closely, turning their high beams on. As the vehicles traveled onto Route 5A and entered the area of Lake Willoughby, the two vehicles sped by the woman. They then positioned their vehicles across the roadway, blocking off the roadway and causing the young woman to stop.
Two men exited the vehicles and began to run in the direction of the stopped young woman. Although she attempted to call 911, the call failed due to a lack of service in the area. She was able to reverse away from the advancing men, and got to an area where she could hide herself and her vehicle, waiting a significant amount of time before re-emerging and leaving the scene.
Anyone who may know of the incident, those involved, or similar incidents is asked to call Chief Jack Harris at 802-626-1271.
