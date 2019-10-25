Mac’s Market In Franconia To Close

Another supermarket closure in the North Country has left another town disappointed and wondering now if it will be replaced.
After Mac’s Market in Whitefield announced in early September that it would close and shut its doors for the last time on Sept. 27, the town of Franconia and its Mac’s Market employees learned on Wednesday morning that the Mac’s in Franconia will close on Nov. 20.
“There’s been a rumor circulating the past couple of months, but nobody chose to believe it,” said Jeff Blodgett, Franconia selectmen and a director of the Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Just seeing the level of business, it’s a surprise, especially with the number of tourists and skiers and everyone going there.”
Like the Mac’s in Whitefield, the one in Franconia has been the sole supermarket in town, and both store buildings had always been supermarkets with different owners.
“I think originally it was built in the early 1960s by the Aldrich family,” said Blodgett, who worked at the Franconia store in 1967. “For its entire life, it’s always been a supermarket.”
There is some speculation that after the death of the founder of Sherman V. Allen Inc., of Rutland, Vt., which own’s the Mac’s Market chain in New Hampshire, Vermont and New York State, his children who are now running the company are looking to liquidate assets, he said.
Calls placed Wednesday afternoon to Sherman V. Allen Inc. President Jennifer Allen and company executive assistant Rachel Hauck inquiring about the reasons for the North Country store closures, if the plan is to close all Mac’s Markets, and if the company is in talks with someone to buy the Franconia store, were not returned by press time.
Calls to the company in September inquiring about the Whitefield store closure were also not returned.
Sherman V. Allen Inc. has owned a half dozen grocery stores in New Hampshire, Vermont and New York State and has about a dozen convenience stores.
In Franconia, Blodgett said those at the headquarters in Rutland have “never been good corporate citizens in the community, and from that perspective, they won’t be missed.”
There is still some ill feeling in town about their lack of cooperation when the chamber wanted to purchase the former flower shop building next door, also owned by the company, to use as the chamber office and booth, and the company wouldn’t even speak with the chamber, he said.
But for local residents and the local employees at Mac’s, the closure will be a hardship, he said.
“Certainly people depend on them, a dozen or more people work there, and those wages will be gone,” said Blodgett. “If someone needs bread or milk it’s there, and they do a heck of a lunch tray. A lot of construction workers and other workers come in there to get hot food or soup to go.”
Although the rumor had been circulating about the closure, it still came as a shock, he said.
“I think Franconia is coming back on many fronts, with the Iron Furnace Brewery and Hungry Bear Cafe and Plain Kate’s and the ArtWalk,” said Blodgett. “This will be a blow. The town has been working hard to reinvent itself.”
The Mac’s in Whitefield employed nine people and the Mac’s in Franconia, 13 people.
As things go, Mac’s in Franconia is a large market for the area, he said.
The nearest full-service supermarket is in Littleton, at Shaw’s or the Littleton Food Co-op.
“It’s just a huge loss,” said state Rep. Sue Ford, D-Easton, who is also a Mac’s shopper. “A lot of hikers go there and all of Sugar Hill, Easton, and Franconia automatically go there … It’s definitely a disappointment and it will definitely be missed.”
The Mac’s Market building and land in Franconia, at 347 Main St., in the center of the town village, is assessed at $827,000, with the building value at $507,000, according to town records.
The former flower shop is assessed at $103,900, bringing the total assessment at the location to $931,600.
Sherman V. Allen Inc. bought the Franconia property in 2006, the same year it purchased its store in Whitefield, which will now be called Whitefield Market and Deli under new ownership.
Some time after Fred Aldrich, the original store owner in Franconia, the Franconia store came under new ownership and was called Kelley’s market, owned by Karl Kelley, who owned other local supermarkets.
Kelley then sold the store business to Alan Hall, but continued to own the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.