‘Magic’ Radio Sexual Harassment Case Headed For Trial

The sexual harassment lawsuit against a Lyndonville radio station and its owner is headed for trial early next year but the two sides have now agreed to try mediation.
Former WGMT “Magic” 97.7 FM radio station sales representative Melissa Jackman filed a lawsuit in Caledonia County Superior Court claiming she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment and abuse while working for the company.
Jackman’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and legal fees. It names company owner Bruce James and Richard “Dick” Therrien as defendants, as well James’s radio station parent company — Vermont Broadcast Associates (VBAI). Therrien and James have both denied the allegations against them.
In June, Caledonia Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout ordered the case be ready for a three-day trial by Feb. 1, 2021. The court also ordered a “alternate dispute resolution session” with mediator James Spink, Esq. to be completed by Sept. 1.
VBAI owns and operates several local radio stations throughout the Northeast Kingdom including WGMT located at 39 Church St. in Lyndonville. Jackman left the company in August 2017.
The radio stations are represented by Burlington defense attorney Lisa M. Werner. James is accused of failing to address the woman’s complaints about the alleged hostile work environment. The case had been originally set for trial in March 1, 2020.
Therrien, who is represented by attorney David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury, has filed a counter-claim against Jackman claiming she “defamed” Therrien in the lawsuit and caused him to lose his job and damaged his reputation in the community. The counter-claim lawsuit against Jackman also claims that Jackman has caused Therrien to suffer “extreme emotional distress.”
