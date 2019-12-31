NEWPORT CITY — Jeffrey Como III wants to be a paleontologist, and to revive dinosaurs like T. Rex to the land of the living.
Make-A-Wish volunteer wish granters Judy Moulton and Katy Smith helped the nine-year-old take a step toward his dream on Monday, when they joined neighbors, classmates, family and friends for Como’s wish celebration – a private airing of “Jurassic Park” at City Cinema.
In February, Jeffrey and his family will go on the trip of his dreams: dinosaur-themed rides and action at Disney World and Universal Studios, a visit to Dinosaur World, and even an up-close raptor encounter at Islands of Adventure.
Jeffrey was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June and has since undergone a grueling series of treatments to fight the disease.
But on Monday those trials were, at least momentarily, a thing of the ancient past.
The ice storm held off until Jeffrey arrived at the cinema with his family mid-morning, as the theme music for the movie swelled and the sound and smell of popcorn filled the lobby. He grinned, hugged his wish granters, posed with a costumed T. Rex and entered the darkened theater to bellowing dino-growls and cheers.
Friends led Jeffrey to his seat of honor in the front, with his name written in stars. He was the main attraction until the movie started.
“I was very surprised,” Jeffrey said, not knowing until he arrived that City Cinema owners Karen Robinson and Erik Lawson had thrown open their doors and served popcorn and drinks for him and all his 90-plus guests, including teachers and classmates at United Christian Academy.
He loves the movie because he learns more about dinosaurs every time he sees it.
And he, like many others, loves the part where T. Rex goes after the guy on the toilet.
Jeffrey’s dad, Jeffrey Jr., thanked Make-A-Wish Vermont and the community.
“The school has been supporting us the entire time. They are our family,” his dad said.
Mikaila Burrill wanted to say how much the community and the school has worked to help the family of seven.
“One of the teachers took some of the children; we were all spread apart during treatment” when Jeffrey needed isolation, she said. “It’s just amazing.”
Teacher Michele Geie at UCA called the movie party “a really neat event.”
A group of students from UCA waited in the lobby for the party to start.
“We’re here to support Jeffrey,” Noah Roy of Derby explained.
Robinson peeled away from the preparations with her employees, who gave their time to staff the party and stayed up late Sunday night to decorate the cinema in the dinosaur theme, to talk about why she volunteered the cinema and her time.
She helped Moulton put on a Make-A-Wish Vermont party several years ago, and she is thrilled to do it again.
“You are so fortunate in your life and you just want to help people,” she explained.
Katy Smith, volunteer wish granter, said she and Moulton are excited to help grant Jeffrey’s wish.
“Jeffrey has been through so much this year with his thyroid cancer and treatments, and what amazes me the most is Jeffrey’s optimism and positive spirit through it all,” Smith said. “This takes incredible strength from his family, too, and Jeffrey loves his role as a big brother. Make-A-Wish is so happy to send the family together in February to visit the dinosaurs at Disney and Universal.”
“This is a perfect wish for Jeffrey the dinosaur expert,” Smith said. “We hope the wish experience matches Jeffrey’s joy for life.”
Moulton and Smith visited Jeffrey to learn about his dream wish. Then the foundation gets a doctor’s permission to grant the wish as approved by the board of directors of Make-A-Wish Vermont.
Moulton was thrilled that Robinson and Lawson stepped up for Jeffrey.
They provided the cinema, popcorn, and drinks and would have given out pizza except they worried it would be too much food for the kids.
Jeffrey’s wish is the 21st for Smith and 11th for Moulton.
“When a kid is sick the whole family is sick, so it’s a family wish,” Moulton said. And the community usually is so excited to get involved.
“As a child I always loved to grant wishes. I just wanted to make somebody happy,” she said. “I only get one chance at Jeffrey… I may as well make it the most exciting and fun part of his life.”
This event is thanks to the generosity of City Cinema, Quinten Lewis, Handy’s Towing, Walmart, Interact Service Group from North Country Union Junior High School, and Northpoint Chrysler.
Make-A-Wish Vermont creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. A wish is often the turning point in a child’s recovery.
Since 1989, Make-A-Wish Vermont has granted over 830 wishes.
