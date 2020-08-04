Man Head-butts Police Sergeant

Lester Cleary

ST. JOHNSBURY — A local man highly intoxicated at the police station last week is accused of head-butting a police sergeant.

Tristan E. Garcia, 20, of St. Johnsbury, faces charges of disorderly conduct and assault on a law enforcement officer because he reportedly slammed his head into the head of Sgt. Lester Cleary on July 28.

Garcia had been taken to the police department after he had showed up at the former police chief Clem Houde’s house. Garcia reportedly said he wanted to speak to police so Houde called the police department. Officer Robert Gerrish transported Garcia to police headquarters and a mental health screener was called to assess Garcia’s well-being at the PD. At the police department, Garcia’s blood alcohol content was found to be .174 percent, said Chief Tim Page.

At one point, according to police, Garcia began banging his head against a wall, and during the effort to bring him under control, Cleary was struck by Garcia’s head.

Chief Page said Cleary suffered no significant injury and assessed the pain level as a 2 on a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being severe pain.

Garcia was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital by CALEX, and once he was medically cleared Officer Gerrish drove him to Northern Vermont Correctional Facility in Newport to be lodged as an incapacitated person.

Garcia was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer the criminal charges on Nov. 9.

