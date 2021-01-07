BURLINGTON — A Hartford, Conn. man wanted on an attempted murder charge in Orleans County, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Burlington to a federal gun and drug charge.

Jayquan “Jay” Flintroy, 26, is charged in a federal indictment with carrying a firearm on Nov. 30 while being involved in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

It was during that incident that he shot another Connecticut man over a drug-related dispute, court records show.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy ordered Flintroy detained both as a danger to the community and a risk to flee.

Conroy noted Flintroy has a past criminal record, a history of trying to evade law enforcement, and previous cases of violating probation, parole, or supervised release.

Flintroy had been on the run since the Nov. 30 shooting until Wednesday when about two dozen federal, state, county, and local law enforcement officers surrounded a Westside Lane home in Westmore and took him into custody, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.

Flintroy appeared for his arraignment Thursday afternoon by video from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.

Flintroy also is due to be arraigned at some point in Vermont Superior Court in Newport on the attempted murder charge stemming from the shooting outside Wendy’s restaurant.

The victim — Dante “Pops” Flowers Sr., 44, of Hartford, Conn. — identified his shooter to Newport Police before he was taken to the hospital, the ATF said.

Also named in the one-count federal indictment is his son, Dante “Fresh” Flowers Jr., 27, of Hartford, Conn.

Conroy has set April 5 for any pre-trial motions to be filed. He said the case is scheduled to be heard in U.S. District Court in Burlington by Judge Christina Reiss.

Flintroy and the two Flowers had become targets of a Vermont Drug Task Force investigation that started in 2019, the ATF said. The investigation showed several people from Hartford, Conn. was involved in distributing fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine in both Orleans and Caledonia Counties, ATF Special Agent Tam Vieth wrote.

A confidential source had reported the senior Flowers and his son were listed as the first and second busiest drug dealer in Orleans County.

Flintroy and the younger Flowers also were known to trade drugs for a firearm, Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said in court papers.

She noted that after the shooting Flintroy fled, but had to know there was an arrest warrant for him because of well-publicized news reports.

“The facts of this case, along with Flintroy’s criminal history, demonstrate that he is both a danger to the community and a risk of flight,” Fuller said.