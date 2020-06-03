ST. JOHNSBURY — A man was found dead on the ground beside a Mill Street park bench Wednesday morning.

St. Johnsbury Police identified the man as Michael King, 31, of St. Johnsbury. His death appears to have been caused by a drug overdose.

Chief Tim Page said the body will be taken for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Police responded to the scene about 6 a.m. Wednesday after a motorist passing by noticed the man lying motionless near the bench. CALEX personnel and St. Johnsbury Firefighters also went to the scene, but left the area soon after when rescuers determined the man was dead.

The body was taken by personnel from Sayles Funeral Home about 7:40 a.m. after police completed their investigation.

