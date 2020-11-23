Marijuana Shop Proposed For St. Johnsbury

A local man wants to open a marijuana dispensary in St. Johnsbury.

According to the state’s new marijuana legalization law, retail pot shops can be opened in communities as long as they are approved by the voters. That approval would likely be sought through a question on the annual town meeting ballot in March.

“It can go on the ballot from the select board or it can be a petition by five percent of the voters,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead at the select board’s regular meeting on Monday.

Devon Deyhle of Peacham then presented his proposal to open a marijuana retail shop in town.

“I would like to at least allow the town the option of whether to choose whether or not they would like to opt-in or opt-out to the market - the adult cannabis use market,” said Deyhle to the board. “And I would like to feel how you guys felt about it beforehand. Obviously, because it would be easier to get it put on initially just though you folks. But I also wanted to do it in a respectful manner and if it was something that was gonna find strong opposition I assumed I might try and look elsewhere.”

Deyhle told the board he would like to open his dispensary in a location “kind of outside of town a little bit” and that he’s exploring the idea of a mobile dispensary parked near the town wastewater treatment plant on Bay Street.

“I’m not looking to put this in an obnoxiously central location where it’s very flagrant and maybe slapping people in the face that are not comfortable with it,” said Deyhle. “I would rather have it someplace a little more discreet. Where it’s not so in your face to the town folks of St. Johnsbury that aren’t in agreement of it.”

Selectman Dennis Smith said he had some concerns with the proposal.

“We’re gonna have very little control over this beyond zoning,” said Smith. “It’s state-regulated. We don’t get any monetary benefit. All the excise tax goes back to the state. I would prefer to see a petition myself…I don’t think we should put it on the ballot.”

Selectman Kevin Oddy said he was also in favor of Deyhle pursuing the petition to get the question on the ballot.

“I agree with Dennis,” said Oddy. “I’d really like to see a petition for it. With questions of this magnitude, we’ve always asked for voter input. I think that’s really part of our job - to find out what the appetite is for the taxpayers of the town.”

Deyhle will need about 350 signatures on his petition to get the question on the town meeting ballot.