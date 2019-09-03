Vermont State Police are investigating the second robbery of the Labor Day weekend in the area, this time at the Subway restaurant in Lyndonville.
Det. Sgt. Darren Annis reported that police were alerted about 8:35 p.m. on Monday that a robbery had occurred at the Subway. Through their investigation, police determined that the person responsible displayed a cannister of chemical spray while demanding money from the cash register.
The offender was described as a caucasian male approximately 6-feet tall with slender build and light complexion. He was wearing a dark colored hooded raincoat and dark colored mask that covered most of his face.
The man got some money and left the scene on foot.
The physical description of the male is similar to the one given of the man who robbed Pettyco Junction store in St. Johnsbury on Sunday night. That person held a handgun as a threat while demanding the clerk hand over the cash. Det. Sgt. Annis is also investigating that robbery and described the Pettyco robber as 6-feet, caucasian, light complexion and slender.
In his report about the Subway robbery, Det. Sgt. Annis makes no indication that the same person may have robbed both businesses.
In both cases, state police are seeking the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111.
