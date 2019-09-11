Medical Issue Leads To Crash, Death Of Paul's Whistle Stop Owner

MCINDOE FALLS — A medical issue suffered by the owner/operator of Paul's Whistle Stop while he drove to work Wednesday morning led to the man crashing through the store's gas pump.
Emergency crews were called about 6 a.m. this morning for the report of the crash at the popular local store. The lone occupant of a crashed Chevrolet truck, Paul Keenan, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was on his way in to open his store.
The gas pump was demolished by the impact of Keenan's truck. The vehicle left Route 5 about 30 yards south of the store, traveled through the front yard of Trevor and Carolyn Holliday, through a fence at the store, narrowly missing a utility pole, before striking the pump and coming to rest.
Neighbors tried to render aid. Marlena Allsop was among the first to arrive. She said she performed CPR until personnel from Barnet Rescue arrived.
Because Keenan died at the scene, his body needed to remain until a Vermont State Police detective arrived to investigate. A fire truck and other personal vehicles were used to screen the area to prevent people in passing vehicles - including school buses - from seeing Keenan's covered body.
Family and friends of Keenan arrived, grieving their loss.
"He was the most loved man in all of Barnet and Monroe," said Carolyn Holliday.
