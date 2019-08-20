Millers Run Bridge Reopens In Lyndon

(Photo by Todd Wellington)

A truck approaches the Miller’s Run Bridge in Lyndon Monday evening. The bridge was inspected by Vt. Agency of Transportation and re-opened to vehicular use again on Monday. The bridge had been closed to vehicles since a box truck crashed through the bridge in May, causing over $50,000 in damage to the historic covered bridge.

