Millers Run Bridge Reopens In Lyndon

A truck approaches the Miller’s Run Bridge in Lyndon Monday evening. The bridge was inspected by Vt. Agency of Transportation and re-opened to vehicular use again on Monday. The bridge had been closed to vehicles since a box truck crashed through the bridge in May, causing over $50,000 in damage to the historic covered bridge.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Special Collections
It's the 2017 Best of the Kingdom! View the different sections to read all about the best that The Northeast Kingdom has to offer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.