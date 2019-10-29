Emergency responders encountered a horrific scene when they arrived at a two-car head-on collision that critically injured Lyndon resident Sandra Leach and took the life of her 3-year-old son last week.
“I observed Leach to be lodged almost entirely under the steering column of the vehicle,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. David Shaffer in court documents filed in Caledonia Superior Court Monday.
“The top of her head was approximately even with the bottom of the steering wheel. The engine of the vehicle appeared to have been pushed into the front passenger compartment of the vehicle.”
Shaffer’s report was in support of three criminal charges brought Monday by Caledonia County Interim State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski against the driver of the second car, Melinda A. Mitchell, 28, of Lyndon.
Mitchell is accused of crossing the center-line in her Volkswagen Passat and slamming into Leach’s Chevy Malibu on Route 5 near the Lyndon-St. Johnsbury town line just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.
Leach’s young son, identified by police as Dean Spicer, age 3, was riding in a car seat.
“I observed EMS hurriedly removing a child’s car seat from the Chevrolet,” wrote Shaffer in his report. “I was informed (Spicer) had been located without a pulse, but EMS members were able to revive the child’s heartbeat upon arrival at NVRH utilizing CPR.”
Spicer later died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on Wednesday at 8:10 a.m., according to the report.
Mitchell, who was brought into court for arraignment in a wheelchair Monday, pleaded not guilty to felony gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle - death resulting, felony gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle - serious injury and a misdemeanor charge of careless or negligent operation - subsequent.
Judge Mary Miles Teachout set conditions of release and bail of $25,000 at the request of prosecutor Zaleski who came equipped with a long list of past violations by Mitchell.
“She does have an extremely long record,” said Zaleski. “She has 18 failures to appear, 14 violations of conditions of release, two felony convictions, 37 misdemeanors, four violations of probation.”
“She had an active warrant - as of last week upon discharge from DHMC. (She) did not report to probation and parole as she was directed to report and Trooper Shaffer’s affidavit indicates that when she was found she was planning to jump out of a window.”
According to Tpr. Shaffer’s report, Mitchell told investigators that her car crossed the center line after she took her eyes off the road to look at warning lights on her car dashboard.
It was the third explanation Mitchell provided to state police during the investigation into the cause of the crash. Mitchell first told investigators that Leach’s car had driven into her lane. Under further questioning, she told police she was looking for a lighter she had dropped while trying to light a cigarette while driving.
Mitchell then changed her story again.
“Mitchell proceeded to tell me a different story - her third version at this point,” wrote Shaffer in his report. “She stated she was driving north when several lights on her instrument panel activated. She advised the messages read ‘Low Coolant and Stop Engine’… She advised she was looking down at this area and away from the roadway for 20 seconds.”
Mitchell, who was driving without a valid license and no insurance, later charged her estimate to “5 to 6 seconds,” according to the report.
Police said Mitchell did not have alcohol in her system at the time of the crash, denied looking at her cell phone and insisted that she wasn’t under the influence of drugs. But Mitchell admitted to using drugs in the days before and after the crash by shooting heroin and smoking crack cocaine on the Friday before the crash and injecting cocaine on Oct. 25, according to the report.
Prosecutor Zaleski told the court Mitchell was on both probation and furlough serving part of a prison sentence in the community when the crash occurred.
She was arrested by state police on Sunday at 139 Calendar Brook Road in Lyndon - which is the former home of Mitchell’s late mother, Mattie Lynn Hale, who died after being struck by a car while walking along Route 5 in December of 2017.
In his report, Shaffer said he found Mitchell in a bedroom closet of the home.
“Mitchell stated she was planning to jump out of the bedroom window when we announced our presence to avoid arrest,” wrote Shaffer. “Mitchell advised she failed to appear for court proceedings because she ‘doesn’t want to answer to charges.’”
If convicted Mitchell faces a possible sentence of up to 32 years in prison and $33,000 in fines.
I may be a flaming liberal but judges that let addicts free on bond when the addict has a serious criminal record and proven unable to clean up his act share responsibility for further crimes. Clearly Mitchell has no interest in cleaning up her act if she is shooting up drugs days after killing a child. She needs to be held in prison on violation of previous charges until trial for this death. Clearly she has no interest in reform and her criminal activity predated the trauma of her mother's death. If we are ever to break the cycle of addiction then the very first drug crime should trigger immediate and COMPREHENSIVE treatment, not one release after another by a soft judge.
