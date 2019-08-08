A Montana man has been convicted for his role in a February incident involving a stolen SUV from Indiana, a high-speed chase and the shoplifting of $18 worth of snack food from a Lyndon grocery store.
Dylan H. Chase, 33, of Billings, Montana pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Wednesday to aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, attempting to elude police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and retail theft, in exchange for a sentence of three years and 11 months to four years in prison and $988 in court surcharges.
Caledonia Superior Court
The state dismissed charges of possession of stolen property, driving with a suspended license and reckless endangerment as part of the plea deal.
According to court documents, Lyndonville police answered a retail theft complaint from the White Market Plaza Store in Lyndon alleging that Chase and Mary E. Cotham had stolen a container of cashews, two Italian salamis and apple smoked cheddar bars valued at $18.26 cents.
Police said the suspects fled the store in a Range Rover with Indiana registration.
Police located the vehicle in the nearby Passumpsic Bank parking lot drive-thru lane but when officers attempted to stop the vehicle it sped away.
Police pursued the vehicle at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour into the village area but broke off the pursuit for safety reasons due to heavy traffic in the area.
The following day the Range Rover – which had been reported stolen out of Avon, Indiana - was located in a Pudding Hill pull-off by Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris and state police.
Police said both Chase and Cotham were in the vehicle and that their investigation indicated Cotham had also stolen a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier belonging to Sonyia Bandy and Michael Mitchell the previous day from the parking lot of the Dollar General Store at 164 Broad Street in Lyndon.
The car was later recovered near 883 Gaskell Hill Road in West Burke where it had run out of gas.
Cotham, 41, also of Montana, pleaded guilty on May 22 in Caledonia Superior Court to misdemeanor petit larceny and no contest to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in exchange for a sentence of 6-12 months all suspended except four months to serve and two years of probation plus $296 in court surcharges.
A charge of felony grand larceny was dismissed by the state as part of a plea agreement.
