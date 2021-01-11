More Pay Increases Approved For St. J Firefighters

St. Johnsbury’s firefighters have negotiated themselves another pay raise.

The town select board on Monday approved a one-year extension to the firefighter contract which calls for a 1 percent increase in pay this year. The raise will come in two steps including a .5 percent increase on July 1, 2021, and another .5 percent increase on Jan. 1, 2022.

The 2021 raises follow a series of retroactive pay bumps for the fire department approved by the board last summer.

The result will be an overall seven percent escalation in pay for St. Johnsbury’s firefighters since July of 2019 including three increases in 2021 alone.

No other terms of the contract were changed.

The vote to approve the extension was unanimous.

There was no discussion before the vote and there was no request to enter a non-public executive session before the vote. But the board had previously discussed the deal privately in executive session.

In July of 2020, the select board unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement it had negotiated with the firefighters’ labor union - The International Association of Firefighters, AFL-CIO-CLC, Local 2934.

The summertime deal granted the firefighters a 3 percent raise on July 1, 2019, a .5 percent raise on January 1, 2020, a 2.5 percent raise on July 1, 2020, and a .5 percent raise on Jan. 1, 2021.

Last year’s contract was a two-year deal following lengthy negotiations and not the usual three-year agreement the town usually enters into with its police, fire and DPW crews.

“It was a longer process than we would have liked to see,” said Selectman Tim Angell when the deal was approved in July.