LYNDONVILLE — Motorcyclists from far and wide gathered Sunday to remember Philip Barrett, a fallen fellow rider.
The gloomy weather of the day was was exceeded by the respectful mood among the large contingent of riders who gathered at Hoagie’s Restaurant for a ride in tribute to Barrett, their friend and brother who passed away last Wednesday while riding with two other members of the Broken Jokers Motorcycle Club on Red Village Road in Lyndonville. The East Burke resident was 43 years of age.
“He touched everyone in the motorcycle community,” said John Dunbar, member of the Broken Jokers, of which Barrett was a member. “He was in the demolition derby community, a race car driver … Phil was a friend to everybody he met, and a genuine man.”
Also in attendance was Chris Jenkins, 36, one of the other two riders injured in Wednesday’s accident, along with Kari Harris, Barrett’s girlfriend. Both are from St. Johnsbury. “This is to benefit them as well,” Dunbar said.
Support for the Sunday ride was exemplary, Dunbar said. “Agway, Nick’s Gas & Go, Lyndonville Redemption, Pizza Man, Hoagie’s — we’ve already made well over $2,000,” he noted. It speaks to the close-knit brotherhood of motorcyclists, and the Broken Jokers in particular.
Dunbar was one of 10 founding members of the Fallen Seven, a group which helped families of the victims following the June 2019 accident in Randolph, N.H. that claimed seven lives. Dunbar reached out to businesses in support of Sunday’s ride as well. “The Fallen Seven became big, and this probably will too,” he noted.
Indeed, with the Lyndonville Police Department leading the way, some 200 or more motorcycles pulled out of the Hoagie’s parking lot to begin the ride, which took them to St. Johnsbury, then to Route 2 onto Severance Hill Road, and back to the Pizza Man Restaurant in Lyndonville via Red Village Road.
“Phil was the sergeant at arms of our club. There’s 20 of us,” Dunbar said. The club formed formally in 2019, he noted, “but we’ve been riding together since way before that. There’s about 200 members of Northeast Kingdom Riders, which convenes at Hoagie’s every Wednesday and Sunday for a ride.
At Sunday’s ride, Dan Verge and Curtis Larrabee said a prayer prior to the riders’ departure from Hoagie’s. Matt Charron gave good-natured instructions about specifics of the ride.
The event “was put together to help the families through this,” Dunbar said. “Eventually we’ll set up a GoFundMe account, and we’ll also do a larger fundraiser” at date to be specified later, possibly Oct. 3, he added.
“He was a brother,” Dunbar said of Barrett. “His family will be our family forever.”
