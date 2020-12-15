Multi-Business Bike Center Proposed For Depot Square Building

A St. Johnsbury group is working on a plan to re-develop a Depot Square building into a bike, food and arts mecca.

St. Johnsbury Town Manger Chad Whitehead announced Monday the town is sending a letter of intent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that it plans to apply for a Rural Business Enterprise Grant to support the purchase and re-development of the former “Wine Gate” restaurant building at 25 Depot Square.

The town would act as the fiscal agent for the public-private project being developed by the St. Johnsbury-based “Trailhead Collective” group.

“It could create up to eight different businesses,” said Whitehead as he briefed the select board Monday about the project. “It would be bike rentals, there are some not-for-profits associated with it, there are several different micro-food ventures. The concept is to get this up and running to coincide with the Governor’s plans for finishing the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.”

Town officials say Trailhead Collective is operating as “L3C” organization which is a legal structure that combines elements of both non-profit and for-profit organizations to attract capital to commercial ventures that promote social good.

“We want to not just be at the end of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail - we want to be a destination,” said Whitehead.

While the town will be the applicant for the USDA funding it won’t have a financial obligation to the project such as matching funds.

“The private industry is completing all of the match,” said Whitehead. “The town won’t have any financial part of this.”

The application for USDA funding is due in February of 2021. Whitehead said he would be providing the board with more details about the project at future meetings.

Estimates of the total project cost are over $500,000 and plans are for funding to come from both private investment and grant money. Initial plans include converting part of the second floor of the building into an “Artist-In-Residence” studio.

Trailhead Collective organizer Heather Alger said Tuesday in an email that the project is still in the “very early stages.”

“We are hoping the community supports the concept that this project can be an economic driver for St J,” said Alger.

The building, which is located next to the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center along Railroad Street, is right around the corner from the Three Rivers Bike Pavilion at the head of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on Bay Street.

“Ultimately we believe this will create upwards of twenty (20) part-time jobs for our community,” reads the executive summary of the project’s draft business plan. “The Collective’s vision is to cultivate a space where people gather around bikes, food, art, lodging, and local beverages, and these services are leveraged as a force for good. We will incubate local talent and businesses to become a cornerstone of excitement, tourism, and community participation.”