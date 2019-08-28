ALBANY — August has been a heartbreak for Donald “D.J.” Peters and Tasha Lemieux of Albany.
The couple’s beloved dogs Tyler and Casper were found dead in Wolcott on Aug. 17 after being missing for four days, their bodies thrown over a guardrail into some bushes.
They were distraught at the loss of their dogs. And what to say to their 14-month-old daughter?
Little Adalyne had grown up with these dogs, playing fetch with Casper, a three-year-old golden lab with a sweet disposition. The couple looked forward to having their three-month-old son Wesson play with Casper when he is older.
“Our daughter is lost without her ‘doggies’ and so are we,” they said in a Facebook posting on the Justice for Tyler and Casper page put up by friends old and new.
Tyler was Peters’ best buddy for a dozen years, helping him through some tough times.
The worst happened two years ago, when the couple’s first daughter died accidentally of suffocation in her sleep, Peters said.
“Tyler was right there to support me,” Peters said.
The dog seemed to know when he was having a hard time and come right up to offer comfort, Peters said.
Lemieux is so upset about the loss that she can’t talk about it without crying, leaving it to Peters to talk to reporters and people trying to help.
The dogs were free to roam from their Albany home, and Peters told reporters he knew there was a problem when they were gone for longer than the usual couple-hour jaunt.
A fisherman and his son found the dogs’ bodies on a remote part of Town Hill Road in Wolcott overlooking the Tamarack Brook. He gave the family a painting of their dogs to remember them by.
Peters said it broke his heart to imagine the boy finding the dogs’ bodies after they had been dead for days.
Police have not reported on the cause of death.
Vermont State Police Trooper Mark Pohlman is investigating the case. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Peters said this week he gave a lot of information to police that he can’t talk about with the media or general public because of the ongoing investigation. He hopes that if someone is found responsible, they will face a felony charge of animal cruelty.
He had hoped that the officer involved would have been able to act on that information by now but said he understands that investigations take time.
Pohlman has asked that anyone who has any information about the dogs’ deaths or who lives or travels on the Town Hill Road area of Wolcott or on Route 14 in Albany and saw anything suspicious on or after Aug. 13 to contact state police at 802-334-8881.
Peters said he is hoping that the “right person” will hear about this and call police and help solve the mystery.
