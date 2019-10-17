NEWPORT CITY — A national group of doctors and consumer advocates concerned about all-terrain vehicle safety and the increasing number of communities allowing ATVs on city streets has asked the Newport City Council to oppose it.
The council is scheduled to vote Monday evening on a draft ordinance to allow ATVs on downtown city streets on a one-year trial basis during next year’s ATV season from May 15 through to Oct. 1.
Border Line Ridge Riders worked with Mayor Paul Monette and City Manager Laura Dolgin to develop the draft ordinance and identify streets accessible to ATVs like Main, East Main and Union streets and Highland and Western avenues.
News about the city council’s interest in allowing ATVs reached the Consumer Federation of America, based in Washington, D.C., and its partners — emergency care, injury prevention and public health doctors and Concerned Families for ATV Safety.
A Google alert prompted the group to write a letter citing studies and statistics about the safety concerns they have with ATVs and other off-highway vehicles on streets, said Rachel Weintraub, legislative director and general counsel for Consumer Federation of America.
Weintraub, in an interview Wednesday, said they have seen a growing trend of rural cities and towns opening up municipal and county streets to ATVs in hopes of attracting more tourists to businesses.
She said the group has not seen information about the economic benefits of ATV access in communities.
They launched a letter-writing campaign to the communities involved in ATV access across the country, from Maine to Colorado, Minnesota to Arkansas.
The letters went to select boards in the Vermont towns of Craftsbury earlier this year, Highgate last year and Brighton in 2017.
Craftsbury opted not to open its streets to ATVs.
“As individuals and organizations dedicated to reducing deaths and injuries caused by off-highway vehicles (OHVs), we are writing to urge you to reject any proposal that would increase OHV access to the roads of Newport.
“Tragically, we have identified 31 OHV-related deaths in Vermont from January 2013 to September 2019. Of these deaths, 13 (42 percent) occurred on-road, 17 (55 percent) occurred off-road, and one (3 percent) occurred in an unknown location.
“Additionally, four (13 percent) of the deaths were children age 16 or younger. Unfortunately, these numbers may continue to rise as we gather more data,” the letter states.
“Allowing OHVs to use public roads suggests to the public that roadway riding is a safe and responsible use of OHVs when in fact, industry, regulators, and consumer and public health and safety advocates all agree that OHVs are not safe on public roads.
“We write to communicate the dangers of allowing OHVs on roads and hope that this information will help inform any policy decision you make.”
The group opposing ATVs on streets pointed to several design features about the vehicles.
They said that ATVs are not safe on streets because of a relatively narrow track and high center of gravity compared to other vehicles, because they are designed for riding in woods and between obstacles and with high clearance for rough terrain.
These features put these vehicles at risk for roll-overs, they said.
Other features require a wider turning radius.
The letter was addressed to Newport City Mayor Paul Monette, who has become an advocate of allowing ATVs into the city to reach city businesses.
“It is easy to pick and choose the data you wish to report and focus on, especially if you are a lobbying group from Washington, D.C. opposed to ATVs,” Monette stated Wednesday.
“I would question, during the same time frame, how many motorcycle and automobile accidents with death resulting occurred. Do we ban automobiles and motorcycles?
“I did email Mr. [Nick] Roper back and informed him this was a City of Newport decision and not their concern. I firmly believe locals should and can make a decision without being lobbied by an out-of-state group.
“One thing to remember is this is a five-month trial which could easily be stopped if issues arise after the first month,” Monette said.
Council President Julie Raboin shared her copy of the letter she received with The Record and other media.
“I wasn’t aware that there is such a large, organized body of research available regarding the safety of ATVs on roadways — it has opened my eyes to the fact that the only information the council has received has been from the pro-ATV side,” Raboin stated Wednesday.
“The council has an obligation to do its due diligence in ensuring we make an informed decision based on facts.
“It is my hope that the council will table the ATV vote on Monday and take the time to learn more about the risks and benefits of allowing ATVs on city streets, allow time for public input and reevaluate the proposed routes,” Raboin concluded.
More information about the letter and studies are at http://consumerfed.org/off-highway-vehicle-safety/
