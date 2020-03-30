LITTLETON — The New Hampshire Army National Guard is working with Littleton Regional Healthcare to set up a surge, or flex, site on the LRH campus in the event there is a surge in North Country COVID-19 cases that require medical treatment.
That setup that is expected to be complete by today (Tuesday) involves a total of 70 beds set up in an area inside the hospital and it can function as long as needed, Lt. Col. Greg Heilshorn, spokesman for the National Guard, said Monday.
Littleton is one of nine locations across New Hampshire being set up for a surge, and the only one, at least for now, north of the Notch
“We’re looking at a 70-bed facility that is an additional care site and part of the state’s response for a potential surge in the number of patients at hospitals and health care facilities across the state,” he said. “It’s a plan in the event more space is needed. Hopefully, we don’t have to use it and don’t get to that point, but if we do, these sites will be set up and ready to open at a moment’s notice.”
The National Guard’s role in the mission is to conduct planning with municipal officials and hospital officials and coordinate the physical setup, and manage it, and provide the manpower if it is activated, said Heilshorn.
At LRH, the site involves cots and hospital blankets, and any equipment needed would be on a case-by-case basis, he said.
“Across the state, we are looking at up to 2,000 additional beds in total for these nine sites,” said Heilshorn.
If activated in Littleton, the plan is to staff it with about a dozen National Guard personnel members, who would manage the site in 24/7 shifts.
“Wherever there is a need, we would provide it,” said Heilshorn.
There is also room for expansion at LRH or at a different location if need be, he said.
The next closest site to Littleton that is being looked at is at Plymouth State University in Plymouth.
If another location is needed in the North Country, a surge site could be set up in Berlin, where the National Guard is in preliminary discussions with Berlin city officials, said Heilshorn.
Downstate, surge sites are being set up in Manchester, Nashua, UNH in Durham, and in Keene and Lebanon.
On Friday, National Guard officials visited Littleton High School to inspect it as a site, but concluded LRH is a better location.
Friday’s tours of both the high school and hospital took about 3 1/2 hours, and the LRH tour involved walking the hospital grounds and the interior, said Littleton Health Officer Milton Bratz.
“They had a contingent of nine or 10 Guard people and had at least one physician,” said Bratz. “They obviously knew what they were doing. They talked with staff and interacted well with staff.”
Because COVID-19 can adversely impact the lungs and breathing in the more severe cases, lying flat on a bed can limit lung capacity, and the goal for LRH is to have beds on which any acute patients can sit up and breathe better, he said.
As of Monday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that 258 New Hampshire residents have tested positive for the virus, 39 have been hospitalized, and three have died from it.
There is a current total of 29 cases in Grafton County and no cases in Coos County.
In response to the COVID-19 virus and the public health emergency, LRH in early March activated its emergency incident command system, a management system that assists hospitals and health care organizations in improving emergency management planning, response, and recovery capabilities for planned and unplanned events and prepares for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.
