NCUHS, Jr High Bus Drivers Test Positive, Schools Go Remote

NEWPORT CITY — Four bus drivers at North Country Union High School and Career Center in Newport City and the junior high in Derby Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
Several other drivers are awaiting test results, and several other employees also tested positive this week.
John Castle, superintendent of North Country Supervisory Union, announced Friday afternoon that both schools will now operate remotely all next week because of the positive cases involving bus drivers.
The schools had already gone remote on Friday because bus drivers were not available, Castle said.
“Our COVID Response Team is working closely with the Vermont Department of Health to respond to this situation. We are in the process of identifying those individuals who are considered close contacts,” Castle said.
“Close contact does not mean being on the same bus or passing someone while boarding or unloading. Close contact on a bus is determined by those who are immediately in front, in back, or in adjacent seats to the infected person”
Castle advised all staff, students and their families that they will be contacted by school officials if they are deemed to have had a close contact.
“We will also inform those who are not close contacts yet may have been on the buses of drivers who have tested positive,” he said.
“Thus far, we do not have evidence that the virus is being transmitted to students in this situation. We are confident that there is a very limited risk that students were exposed. However, we cannot rule that out as a potential and still encourage families to monitor their students for COVID symptoms.
“At this time, we ask our community for compassion and understanding for our bus drivers, all who may be impacted by this virus in some way. Their health and wellness is our most pressing concern right now.
“As always, the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families is our top priority,” Castle said.
Students and their families are being told to expect word from school administrators who will provide more information regarding plans for remote instruction next week. Schools will be remote through Friday, Feb. 5.
“If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact school personnel or me directly,” Castle said.
