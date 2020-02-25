NEWPORT CITY — Scores of winter swimmers will descend on the city beginning Friday for the Sixth Annual Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival on Lake Memphremagog.
The three-day event is hosted by Kingdom Games and The East Side Restaurant & Pub. Participants will swim 25, 50, 100, and 200-meter distances in a 25-meter, two-lane pool cut in the ice Thursday by Michael Booth and his brother Shawn of Irasburg.
They include four swimmers under the age of 18 and four septuagenarians.
Ninety-three swimmers have signed on, traveling from 17 states, two Canadian provinces and Ireland, said Kingdom Games owner Phil White.
For 38, this will be their first Winter Swim Festival.
The number of swimmers has grown over the years. In 2015 there were 41 “pioneers.” In 2018 that number had grown to 75. In 2019, 85 swam.
Some 40 people will be supporting the swim. They include staff of Kingdom Games and a host of volunteers, most local, but many traveling from places like Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Levis, Quebec to help support the swimmers and the Festival.
The swim platforms and flag poles will be installed on Friday with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m., a “warm up” at Jaspers at 4 p.m., and dinner at Main Street restaurants on Friday evening.
The festival officially starts with the Hat Competition at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the 200 meter free style, 25 meter free style, 50 meter free style and 25 meter breast stroke.
The annual Jammie and Barr Hill Vodka Shooter Party is 3 to 5 p.m., followed by the award ceremony and banquet dinner at The East Side.
At 7 p.m. swimmers and volunteers will be treated to fireworks, provided by Newport City Parks and Recreation as part of its Winter Fest.
Sunday will see more swimming. the 100 meter free style will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Followed by the 25 meter Fly and the 4x25 and 4x50 meter relays. The festival ends at 1 p.m.
Water temperatures in the pool are typically 30.5 F, with the water the consistency of “microscopic slush.”
Air temperatures have varied from -10 F to 30 F depending on the year. This coming weekend is expected to be in the teens, one of the coldest of the winter. Over the years, wind has varied from light and variable to 20 mph from the north west.
The pool will take several days to freeze over after the festival. Snowmobilers are urged to exercise caution on the ice in the vicinity of the East Side Restaurant around the marked pool.
The festival has been selected by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce as one of the Top 10 Vermont Winter Events in 2019-2020.
