This week Vermont officials drew attention to counties where case growth has been particularly worrisome, most notably Orange and Washington. Not far behind is Essex County, which has the third-highest rate of recent cases per capita in the state.

The Health Department announced Monday that state officials would be engaging with local authorities in Orange and Washington to help stem the surge of cases focused in the two counties. Over the last two weeks, Washington has seen 40 cases per 10,000 people, and Orange has seen 23.5 cases per 10,000 people. The statewide average is 12 cases per 10,000.

Third-highest in the state, noted the Health Department, was Essex County with its 14 recent cases, which would equal a rate of 23 cases per 10,000 people.

“Each case leads to the virus spreading in the community which leads to outbreaks,” said Dr. Levine. “We can end this. We know what the solutions are: limiting contacts and gatherings, following the travel and quarantine guidance, and getting tested when you’ve been to a social gathering, had symptoms of Covid-19, or had exposure to a person who is infected. We need everyone’s help to be successful.”

During Tuesday’s press conference, Gov. Phil Scott called on all Vermonters to do their part and adhere to the guidance of wearing masks, staying distanced, and not gathering with multiple households. Social gatherings have accounted for 71% of recent cases, said state officials.

The state announced several measures that were being launched to combat the growing case count - including 5 new testing centers in the state that would be open 7 days per week to allow Vermonters to get tested more conveniently. The centers to start will be located in Burlington, Middlebury, Waterbury, Rutland, and Brattleboro, but the hope is to open 14 centers around the state so that no Vermonter would need to travel more than 30 minutes to obtain a test.

“I believe we can get back to where we were before,” said Scott in a wide-ranging question and answer period that was the longest press conference for the governor and his staff since the pandemic began.

NEK Cases

There were 11 new cases reported Tuesday in the Northeast Kingdom, with 8 in Orleans County - a new single-day high for any NEK county - and an additional 3 cases in Caledonia County. Tuesday marked the third-largest daily jump in new cases for the region thus far, and the cumulative NEK total now stands at 183.

In support of the state’s mitigation measures and recent tightening of restrictions to slow case growth Gov. Scott said he believes there is a direct correlation between a mask mandate and lower case counts and that Vermont has proven it has the ability to shift the course of the virus dramatically.

“I think what the problem is not everyone is doing the same thing throughout our country, and we are so mobile both in the state and throughout the country,” said Scott. “Even New Hampshire doesn’t have a mask mandate. We have border crossings every day from a number of folks from New Hampshire, and they don’t have a mask mandate, and they’ve done things differently in terms of closing down or not closing down some of their businesses and so forth. They’ve just taken a different strategy than we have.”

“We are seeing an outbreak up in the NEK, and I believe it’s because of the infiltration of those from New Hampshire that became red in their county before it came into Vermont,” added Scott. “So it leads me to believe that’s where we are seeing the transmission.”

School Testing

State officials also commented on the ongoing surveillance testing underway in Vermont’s school system this week.

Scott said over 1,700 tests were administered to school personnel on Monday, and testing would continue all week.

Tuesday afternoon St. Johnsbury Superintendent Brian Ricca affirmed his and the school’s commitment to keeping kids and staff safe through the testing regimen and shared a photo of the self-administered test he took in a letter to the school community. Ricca said more than 90 of the St. Johnsbury School staff signed up for the voluntary testing.

Bev Davis, Superintendent at Orleans Central SU, said schools in her region conducted tests Tuesday, and about 50% of the SU’s employees registered.

“The sooner we can get this on the ground and exercised, the better off we will be,” said Scott of the surveillance testing. “It will also create some sort of baseline for us to go by for the future.”

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said he expects the results from these tests have the potential to reflect the virus’ prevalence community.

“Whatever the positivity rate in their specific community is, is probably going to be reflected in them,” said Levine, while noting that teachers and school staff may have a better adherence to masking and distancing because of how ingrained it is in their daily operations.

With an expected 2-day turnaround, the surveillance testing results could start arriving in the state late Wednesday or early Thursday. Levine said the results would be reported in the normal routine in both the Health Department Dashboard as well as the department’s twice-weekly school reports. In addition, the Health Department has an outbreak response team that would conduct contact tracing for the school-based positives, which, when combined with the documentation maintained by schools for attendance and cohort arrangements, should give schools the resources necessary to make operational decisions.

On Tuesday, the state reported there had 74 cases at 53 schools within Vermont’s k-12 schools.

On a statewide basis, Vermont is now forecasting a 50% increase in average daily cases in the next 6 weeks, peaking out at nearly 125 daily cases on average by mid-December.