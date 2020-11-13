As with the statewide number, COVID-19 cases continued to climb in the Northeast Kingdom the latter half of the week.

Following record-setting Monday when 14 cases were added in the region, with 5 in Caledonia, 5 in Orleans, and 4 in Essex County (which was revised up from 3 by the Health Department midweek), the region has added another 13 cases total between Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The rising cases and Gov. Phil Scott’s new executive order that called for a return to remote work when feasible, limits on social gatherings, the closure of bars and clubs, and other measures like a pause to recreational sports have had a ripple effect throughout the NEK.

Friday afternoon, the Town of St. Johnsbury announced that all public meetings would be conducted remotely, either by internet platform or phone, until further notice.

“Additionally, all Town offices are closed except by appointment,” stated a release from the town. “Please conduct all business via the internet, phone, mail, or dropbox.”

Information on how to attend meetings will be posted on the town’s website.

Youth recreation leagues announced changes to upcoming offerings, including St. Johnsbury Recreation Department, announced it was canceling youth basketball for the entire season.

As part of its effort to identify and isolate cases of the virus, state officials have encouraged a wider variety of people to get tested for the coronavirus, including people who may feel fine but have attended recent social events with people outside their household.

After taking a week off to shift locations, the Health Department will resume popup testing in the region on Wednesdays, Nov. 18, and Nov. 25, with testing for asymptomatic people at the Green Mountain Mall. Testing appointments can be made at the Health Department website.