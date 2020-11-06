The steady rise of COVID-19 cases in the Northeast Kingdom has no discernible thread and is likely the result of community transmission.

That was the assessment of Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine Friday when asked about the more than doubling of cases in the NEK in just over 3 weeks.

“We have continued to look for common threads and are not finding them,” said Levine. “So there is community transmission.”

Levine said that some of the recent Essex County cases may be connected to a dramatic escalation of cases in Coos County in northern New Hampshire because of the sharing of educational programs and schools, and some of the activity in New Hampshire is likely affecting Vermont residents.

“The other part though is a good illustration that being rural does not mean the virus won’t find you and that is what the nation has found in the most recent months.”

“When the South and the Midwest had their surge over the summer it was quite notable that it was suburban and rural and not necessarily urban. And we are seeing that progression continue now,” said Levine. “So being rural is not protective is my major message on that.”

Throughout Friday’s press conference, state officials discussed several times the rise of cases in New Hampshire and their concern for its potential impact on Vermont, including Agency of Education Secretary Dan French and Gov. Phil Scott.

“From my standpoint we’ve learned a lot over the last 8 months and we’ve done things differently. We’ve been able to do things more strategically and Vermonters have done a great job in trying to protect themselves and protect others. I think what we need to do is tighten up a bit. We’ve become a little bit lax in all areas.”

“From what we are seeing around us, that’s what gives me the greatest concern,” said Scott. “When I look at New Hampshire and the number of cases that have grown there, and not just in the southern part of New Hampshire, but also in the northern part … We are still OK, we are in good shape. There’s no reason to panic, but this is the time to reflect on what we are doing.”

During Friday’s conference, Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith outlined some anticipated changes to the state’s coronavirus testing sites and strategy that are intended to provide greater access and utilize surveillance testing on wider sections of the general population.

“We want to take a look at that testing strategy and wondering, does it work for Vermonters,” said Smith, who said several changes will be coming in the next several weeks. The state is looking to implement testing on demand that’s at the convenience of the Vermonter and not the provider, with 7 days per week testing opportunities, in permanent locations throughout the state.

“The next thing we are doing is much greater surveillance testing, bigger populations in terms of what we are doing with surveillance testing,” said Smith, noting the testing strategy that routinely tests a sampling of certain populations to determine the prevalence of the virus, as is currently done with prison populations, long term care facility residents and others.

Smith said one consideration would be what sectors of the general population would be effective for this type of testing. “We are determining what those populations are now in order to get us the best look at what is happening in our state in terms of the progression, or regression, of the virus,” said Smith.

Smith said an announcement about the new strategy would be made in the coming weeks.

NEK Cases

Orleans County now has had 50 cases identified, following an increase of 4 positive tests on Wednesday and an additional case on Thursday. On Oct. 12 Orleans County only had 21 cases.

Caledonia County follows close behind with 49 cases, following single positive test results returned on both Wednesday and Thursday. On Oct. 12 Caledonia County stood at 34 cases.

Essex County is now at 15 cases, following 2 new cases on both Tuesday and Wednesday. On Oct. 24 there were only 6 cases in the county.

The rate of case growth in the Northeast Kingdom, with a more than doubling in less than a month, far out paces the statewide rate. There have been a total of 2,326 cases in Vermont. It had half that number in the third week of June.

Lyndon continues to have the highest number of cases in the NEK by town, with 20, according the Vermont Health Department, but Newport City has seen a quick rise and now is reporting 17 cases.

Other towns with specific reported numbers are Greensboro with 8, Canaan and Barton each with 7, and St. Johnsbury and Waterford each with 6. There are over 2 dozen other NEK towns with between 1 and 5 cases that have been identified since the pandemic began.

NH Cases

While the NEK has seen an increase of 63 cases in the last few weeks, Coos County has 97 current cases, reports the New Hampshire Department of Health, with 26 each in Colebrook and Berlin, 13 in Stewartstown, 7 in Pittsburg, 6 in Clarksville, and numerous others with between 1 and 4 cases. Recent activity in northern Grafton County has quieted in the last few weeks, but southern and central portions of the county still have higher cases and there are 74 current cases reported county-wide.