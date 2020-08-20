While Vermont’s overall case count, recent increase and testing positivity rate has been among the lowest, if not the lowest, in the country, the Northeast Kingdom has outpaced the rest of the state in growth rate of recent cases.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, over the last 14 days there have been 7 new COVID-19 cases in the Northeast Kingdom, bumping the number from 44 to 51 cumulative cases as of the Health Department’s report on Thursday, Aug. 20.
This represents a 15.9 percent increase in cases across the NEK in the last 2 weeks, with Caledonia now reporting 30 cases (up 4 in the last 2 weeks), Orleans reporting 15 cases (up 1), and Essex reporting 6 cases (up 2).
In that same time frame, Vermont as a whole only saw a 6.2 percent increase in cases between Aug. 6 and the Aug. 20 report, jumping from 1447 to 1537.
Across the NEK, Lyndon remains the town with the highest case count, which stood at 10 total cases as of last week’s town-by-town report produced by the Health Department. At that point Lyndon had the 24th most cases in the state and remains the only town in the NEK with enough cases to report a specific number. All other towns in the NEK that have identified cases have between 1 and 5 cases (the Health Department does not report specific numbers when that low to protect individual patient identities).
The cases in Lyndon, though, are not a result of the recent return of college students to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. According to NVU Director of Communications no one at either the Lyndon or Johnson campuses have tested positive thus far as part of their return to school protocols.
“At this point, with test results being collected today and tomorrow for the second round of student testing, all tests have come back negative,” said Plumb. “If we have any positive cases, we will work directly with the Vermont Department of Health on next steps, and we will follow their guidance to ensure the health and safety of the NVU Community.”
The seemingly-outsized uptick in recent cases was also addressed by Michael Pieciak, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, which conducts statistical analysis of coronavirus cases across the state, as well the wider region, to produce Vermont’s travel map identifying counties with a high level of recent cases that would require a quarantine for travelers.
While there is no quarantine restrictions for in-state travel, according to the DFR analysis if Essex County was in another state it would qualify as a county requiring travelers originating from there to quarantine.
Pieciak said during a recent press conference that his department applies the same analysis to Vermont counties just to give residents a point of comparison and understanding of conditions within the state.
“In terms of the Northeast Kingdom … there’s probably just about 6,000 people that live in Essex County and I believe they had 2 cases in the last week or so, just even that few of a number of cases in a small county can make the number go up high,” said Pieciak of the regions ratio of recent cases per population.
The uptick in cases in the NEK also outpaces new cases in the North Country. According to the New Hampshire Department of Health there are no active cases in the northern New Hampshire region. The closest active cases in New Hampshire are in Hanover and in the town of Bartlett, near Conway on the eastern side of the state.
The highest case count in the northwestern part of the state is in Littleton, which has had 6 total cases since the pandemic began.
