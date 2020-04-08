NEWPORT CITY — A Derby man facing sentencing on lewd conduct with a child has been held without bail on new charges he attempted to strangle a woman.
Travis Chilafoux, 40, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to aggravated domestic assault in the first degree, according to court records.
Judge Robert Bent in a video hearing ordered Chilafoux held without bail pending a weight of evidence hearing on whether bail should be available. He also ordered Chilafoux to have no contact with the alleged victim.
Chilafoux is being held in Northern State Correctional Facility pending trial.
If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.
Vermont State Police Trooper Aaron Leonard said in an affidavit that they responded to a complaint of a domestic assault in Derby on Friday afternoon.
The alleged victim showed police red marks on her neck and under her jawbone, which happened when she said Chilafoux tried to strangle her, Leonard said.
She said he had assaulted her about 20 times since their marriage in 2013, and she believes she is alive only because Chilafoux allows her to live, Leonard said.
She said he has threatened suicide if she ever told police about the assaults, Leonard said.
Leonard said Chilafoux was on release on conditions when the alleged assault occurred, records show.
Chilafoux was arrested Friday and held for lack of $30,000 bail pending Tuesday’s arraignment, records show.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett filed a motion asking the judge to hold Chilafoux without bail.
Barrett stated that Chilafoux pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and one count of child cruelty. Sentencing in that case has been delayed, she stated.
“The lewd and lascivious conduct came into light while the child was speaking to the Department of Children and Families relating to a domestic violence incident” between the defendant and the alleged victim in the current case, Barrett stated.
She also noted that he was convicted in 2005 of possession of drugs in New Hampshire and a drunken driving case in 2013.
Barrett said that the alleged victim had reported five attempts to strangle her and repeated assaults during their marriage.
The victim has said that “she is only alive because he lets her be,” Barrett wrote.
Barrett said the evidence of assault in this case is great.
The victim stated in a risk assessment that Chilafoux is on legal methadone treatment but is using crack cocaine, according to court records.
She also told Barrett that Chilafoux has used the threat of suicide by a noose or drugs to get her sympathy.
