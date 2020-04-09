Cases in the Northeast Kingdom held at 17 according to the Thursday report from the Vermont Health Department, as the statewide case count increased by 23 to a total of 628.
NEK’s case count is 8 in Orleans County, 8 in Caledonia County and 1 in Essex County. There have been no additional cases detected at the St. Johnsbury House on Main Street. Health officials have determined that at present no additional testing, beyond normal protocols, needs to be done on the residents there.
“Testing has not been deemed necessary for this senior apartment building,” stated Ben Truman, Public Health Communication Officer with the Department of Health, in an email. “Our contact tracing team determined that there was no contact between the positive resident and other residents in the building.”
In active outbreaks, such as at the Burlington Health and Rehab and the Northwest Regional Correction Facility in Swanton, the officials have utilized more aggressive testing protocols to determine the scope of the potential outbreak but do not see that need in St. Johnsbury.
When the positive case was first discovered over the weekend, the apartment building residents were told to monitor themselves for symptoms, consult with their health care providers and practice social distancing, vigilant hand washing and to wear a face mask.
According to new data being released by the health department the NEK has fewer cases per capita than most other parts of the state, with 3 cases per 10,000 people in Caledonia and Orleans counties. Because the population of Essex County is less than 10,000, it statistically would have a rate of 2 cases per 10,000 people.
Only Orange County matches the low rate of Essex County. The highest rate is in Chittenden County where there are 21 cases per 10,000 people reported the health department. As of Thursday afternoon 23 people in Vermont had died of COVID-19. There were 33 people hospitalized with the disease and another 44 in hospitals under investigation of having the disease.
So far in Vermont 13 people aged 10 to 19 years old have tested positive for COVID-19, with all other 10 year age brackets reporting at least 68. The most prevalent age of people who have contracted the disease is 50-59 with 119 identified cases.
The data in recent days has shown a relatively steady number of new cases reported each day, as opposed to ever increasing numbers in the early days of the pandemic. State officials intend to update the media and residents on Friday, April 10, with the latest projections from their modeling. Vt. Gov. Phil Scott has also said he intends to announce an extension and possible modifications to some of his executive orders calling for the residents to stay home and most businesses to be closed during that press conference.
In New Hampshire, state health officials announced 31 new cases for a statewide total of 819, and three new deaths for a total of 21.
In the North Country there is still just a single case in Whitefield and 4 or fewer cases in Grafton County towns covered by the Caledonian-Record, including Franconia, Littleton and Haverhill. In recent days, however, new cases have been identified in nearby communities such as Warren, Waterville Valley, Plymouth and Bartlett.
Statewide there are 127 people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
