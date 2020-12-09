Planning for the first wave of vaccinations is well underway for state and local officials as Vermont prepares to receive its first shipment of vaccines.

The state has told local partners to prepare to administer vaccines as soon as next week.

“We are in the very first stages of vaccine production and distribution to the states,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine during a media briefing on Tuesday. Levine said Vermont is planning to receive 5,850 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is expected to receive federal approval within days.

Federal and state officials have prioritized the early shipments of vaccines for members of what’s been labeled Phase 1A, including health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

On Tuesday, Levine said roughly half of the earliest vaccine shipments would be allocated to health care workers and the other half to the long-term care facilities.

While the federal government has contracted with pharmacies to administer the vaccines for nursing home staff and residents, the state works with Vermont’s local hospitals to handle the vaccination clinics for health care workers.

Representatives from both Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and North Country Hospital said the Vermont Health Department has told them to be ready to start administering vaccinations next week. New information is coming in by the day and even the hour.

Laural Ruggles, VP Marketing and Community Health Improvement at NVRH, said representatives from all the hospitals were on a call with state officials Tuesday afternoon to update the latest information. “It requires everyone to be really flexible and nimble,” said Ruggles of the pace of new information.

Ruggles said NVRH’s local planning team was having the latest of many meetings Wednesday afternoon.

North Country Hospital CEO Brian Nall had similar comments. He said hospitals are the final step in a long line of planning and logistics for health care workers to get vaccinated.

“This has been an exciting time to be planning for something that is proactive and trying to eradicate the COVID-19 virus,” said Nall. “We are excited that we are even talking about vaccines.”

The two NEK hospitals will be responsible for delivering the voluntary vaccine to all health care workers in the region, including staff from the hospitals, affiliated clinics, Northern Counties Health Care, the home health agencies, EMS workers, and others.

Ruggles said NVRH’s team is working on the final logistics in terms of space, timing, staff notification, and the myriad details the vaccination clinics will require, including how best to accommodate the health care workers from other organizations in NVRH’s coverage area.

“We don’t want a big no-show rate when we have vaccine ready to go out,” said Ruggles.

Nall said the latest information is that NCH should expect to get about 100 doses the first week and comparable numbers for at least three or four weeks after that. All told, there are about 700 Phase 1A health care workers in the NCH’s coverage area of Orleans County and northern Essex County. Nall said he hopes that every health care worker that wants a vaccine will have received both doses within about 8 weeks. The first recipients will be the front-line health care workers who have direct patient access.

Nall said the current plan is to handle about 1/3 of particular subgroups in the first phase at a time. He said that was to ensure there was adequate staff to keep working as the vaccines are completed. He noted one complexity was that each recipient needs to be monitored for about 30 minutes after the first shot and even longer after the second dose.

Both Ruggles and Nall expect more than half of eligible health care workers to sign up for the available vaccines, with rates rising over time. That is in line with observations made by Dr. Levine on Tuesday.

“We don’t know what the uptake will be,” said Levine. “Our hospitals have been formally and informally surveying their workforce. A few months ago, it was a 50-50 split, but the numbers are rising now.”

“2020 has been a lesson on what happens when we don’t have a vaccine for an infectious disease. We are fortunate the opposite is true for other diseases like flu, polio, measles,” said Levine. “That’s why we urge everyone who can to get vaccinated when the vaccine is available.” Levine also noted as plans are developed, and the next Phases are announced, and the vaccine is eventually rolled out to the general population, cost should not be a barrier for anyone to get it, as such the COVID vaccine will be provided to Vermonters at no cost, regardless of insurance status.

Even after vaccinations begin, it will still be sometime before life returns to normal, Levine has said in the past. First, a vaccination requires two doses separated by three to four weeks, depending on the vaccine type and time for the dosage to trigger the full immune response. In addition, the impact of vaccinations won’t be realized on a community scale until at least 60 to 80 percent of a population has been vaccinated or has some immunity from past infection. Levine said Tuesday those community-wide benefits could be realized more rapidly if Vermont can successfully suppress the prevalence of the virus in the state through mitigation measures while vaccinating the most vulnerable individuals.

Federal and state officials are still working out the exact population groups for future vaccinations, but the assumption is that the next rounds will go to individuals with occupations that interact with large numbers of people, like teachers, store workers, and others, as well as the elderly and people with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the planning and anticipation continue at the local level.

“It’s exciting to put energy into something that in the end, can bring people back together, bring families back together,” said NCH’s Nall.