The Northeast Kingdom set another record for the largest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases on Friday with an additional 20 cases while parts of the region remain worrisome to state health officials.

On Friday, the Vermont Health Department announced 7 new cases in Caledonia County, tying the county’s daily record set on Thursday. An additional 13 cases were reported in Orleans County, which bests the record of 8 cases set last week.

The additional 20 in the NEK push the region to 217 total cases and represent a continuing acceleration of new infections. It took 161 days from the first case discovered in Vermont for the NEK to reach its first 50 cases. It took 79 days to record the next 50 cases, when the region hit 100 cases on Nov. 1. A mere 11 days later, the NEK hit 150 cases on Nov. 12 and now only 7 days after that the NEK raced well beyond 50 more cases and hit 217 as of Nov. 19.

During Friday’s press conference, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Essex County and Orleans County remain areas of concern for case spread since the region has a smaller population and had not previously seen this pace of case growth. As officials have said in the past, cross border activities with New Hampshire continues to be a point of worry and a likely source for some of the cases, but community spread has also been indicated as a source of spread during recent press conferences.

“We’ve been concerned about some of the counties that adjoin the New Hampshire border, like Essex County and to its west Orleans,” said Levine. “Just because of the fact that we don’t normally see a lot activity in that part of the state and we’ve seen more activity than we are accustomed to, some of which we can definitely correlate to border kind of issues with people using different facilities on both sides, whether it be schools or business establishments, what have you.”

Levine said the state is reviewing how it reports data and may revamp some of the information provided through the Health Department’s dashboard and periodic reports.

Surveillance Testing

State officials, including Levine and Agency of Education Secretary Dan French, were optimistic about the buildup of the state’s initiative to conduct surveillance testing on school staff. This week about 9,700 tests were conducted on school staff across the state, representing 45% of the personnel eligible to receive the free, voluntary testing.

In the Northeast Kingdom most local Supervisory Unions as well as St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute participated in this first week of baseline testing on either Tuesday or Wednesday. AOE informed participants that results would take about 3 days to be received, with teachers and school staff being notified of negative results by email and positive tests results being made by phone call from the state’s contact tracing team.

Results from the testing on Tuesday began to arrive Friday. Bev Davis, Superintendent of Orleans Central Supervisory Union, reported that of the 154 tests administered in her schools, which represents about 50% of all staff, only 1 came back positive.

St. Johnsbury Superintendent said that as of Friday evening the school had not been notified of any positive tests among the 91 that were administered. Ricca noted that he had received an email with his personal negative result.

“I am hopeful that we haven’t heard anything as of yet,” said Ricca.

School officials do not receive summary reports from the surveillance testing but would be notified if a positive was detected for the purposes of contact tracing.

During Friday’s press conference Friday state officials also indicated they are reviewing how to publicly report cases within schools in a more-timely matter. At present, the state issues a school report twice weekly. The state also intends to report out the results of the first round of surveillance testing. The testing initiative will continue throughout December with 25% of the state’s schools being tested each week.

Statewide Cases

Thursday and Friday’s reports from the Health Department represented the two biggest single days for new cases in the state, with 148 on Thursday and 146 on Friday.

Gov. Phil Scott urged all Vermonters to follow the health guidance to wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart and stay home when sick, as well as the latest calls to not gather socially with people from outside their home.

All eyes will be on the daily case counts and test positivity rates next week to see of the latest measures have had an impact on the surging virus, as mitigation measures typically take 10-14 days to have an effect.