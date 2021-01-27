State officials struck an optimistic tone during Wednesday’s media briefing, citing declining case counts, hospitalizations and deaths not just in Vermont and the Northeast but also the nation.
A couple of weeks of positive developments on that front, along with decreasing test positivity rates and the ramping up of vaccinations that kicked off Wednesday are all good news, said Gov. Phil Scott, DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, while cautioning Vermonters to continue to abide by the strategies to limit the spread of the virus.
Vermont was the first state in the country to have more people vaccinated than those who contracted the virus noted Scott. “Every day that goes by we are getting closer and closer to ending the emergency and getting back to normal,” said Scott.
Scott said the state is dependent on vaccine allocations from the federal government and state officials are hopeful that Vermont’s allotment will increase and there will be better clarity on what Vermont can expect for shipments over the coming weeks which will hopefully allow it to scale up vaccinations.
Projections
DFR Commissioner Pieciak, who oversees the state’s modeling of the virus data, said recent data shows Vermont is beating earlier projections for case growth and is hopeful cases will continue their trend in that direction.
“Looking at our regional data there is also reason for optimism as we see continued improvement,” said Pieciak, noting a 14% decrease in the last week and a 24% decrease over the last 2 weeks in the Northeast.
“As regional trends to be encouraging, so do Vermont’s trends,” he added.
Pieciak said without a major holiday in the near future the hope is the trend of decreasing cases will continue.
Pieciak noted cases were falling in every county of Vermont except Bennington, suggesting its proximity to New York counties that have high cases right now.
“We do see that the forecast has improved considerably compared to last week,” said Pieciak of the projections for new cases, while noting cases are expected to remain elevated into February. “The most recent data and the positive signs that we have seen in that most recent data give us all indication that we will continue to beat this forecast in the weeks ahead.”
College Cases
Pieciak and Levine cautioned about the likelihood of new cases among college students who are beginning their return to campuses and testing regimens among students return. Levine cited cases at Norwich University and the University of Vermont.
“Unlike last semester when colleges restarted during a period of particularly low growth rate in our state, we should all expect to see more cases on campus as the semester begins,” said Pieciak.
Northern Vermont University, which will start spring classes on Feb. 1, has resumed its student testing program and will test all campus-based students, both residential and commuters, on either Jan. 29 or 30 and again on Feb. 5 and 6, following a staggered move-in to campus on Jan. 29 and 30. The school reported that from Jan. 1 to Jan. 25 294 tests had been completed and all were negative.
Pace of Vaccination
State officials noted that Vermont now stands at 2nd in the northeast and 8th nationally for the pace of vaccination on a per capita basis. 8.1% of Vermonters over age 16 had received at least 1 dose of vaccine as of Wednesday morning, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard. The Northeast Kingdom, however, trailed that statistic significantly with some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
Essex was the lowest with a vaccination rate of 3.3% on 140 doses administered, Orleans second lowest with a rate of 5.6% on 1,231 doses and Caledonia fourth lowest with a rate of 6.1% on 1,497 doses. The dashboard reflects doses administered through Phase 1A which focused on health care workers, and residents and staff of long-term care and nursing facilities and would skew toward communities with a larger prevalence of health care facilities and senior care homes. State officials have assured an equitable distribution of vaccines based on population counts in the vaccination clinics that kicked off Wednesday.
Border Discussion
During the media briefing, Gov. Scott answered a question about the timing and the necessary conditions to reopen the Canadian border. He noted Quebec’s cases were still high and there was reason for Canada to be concerned with some of the cases in border states, other than Vermont.
“We want to get there where the borders open up as quick as possible, but we don’t want to get there quicker than we can take care of it either,” said Scott. “I think we all just want the same thing. We want to open up the border as quick as we can, when it’s safe to do so.”
New Cases
The sole new case for the Northeast Kingdom was reported Wednesday in Essex County.
This week saw the NEK’s 7-day average of new cases drop below 5 per day for the first time since early November, barring a brief drop around the New Year when state officials said new cases were likely underreported because of a significant reduction in testing due to the holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.