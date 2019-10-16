New Supermarket Poised To Open In Whitefield

WHITEFIELD — After uncertainty following the unexpected closure in late September of Mac’s Market, which had been the only full-service supermarket in Whitefield, some in town are happy a new market appears poised to open in its place.
“It’s vital to this town that we have a supermarket,” Whitefield Selectman Stan Holz said Tuesday.
Holz said it is his understanding that Josh Dumont, a local resident who owns the Irving station in Lisbon and the Bretton Woods Market and Deli and owned Northwoods Market in Groveton, closed on the Whitefield property a week or two ago.
A call placed to Dumont asking about his plans for the new market and his time line for opening was not returned by press time Tuesday, but a new social media page indicates the new store will be called Whitefield Market n Deli and online job applications are being accepted.
A social media post from Thursday states, “Thank you everyone for having open arms with us in the community of Whitefield. We are working on an online application for those that are interested in becoming a part of our team … Keep sharing everyone and we will keep you all posted as soon as we can.”
“He supposedly has a good background in running supermarkets and convenience stores and a good reputation,” said Holz.
Whitefield has always had a supermarket and the problem without one is that much of the older population doesn’t drive or doesn’t have a car and can’t get to the nearest supermarkets in Littleton or Lancaster, he said.
“Without a local supermarket, that becomes a real problem,” said Holz.
Although Jiffy Mart, Cumberland Farms, and Dollar General in Whitefield sell snacks, residents who want to shop in town don’t have a place to go for produce or meats without a market, he said.
The building at 21 Jefferson Road/Route 116 began as an A&P supermarket in the 1960s, later became a food market called Sam’s, and was then called Martin’s when it was run by Roger and Elaine Martin.
In 2006, the Rutland, Vt.-based Sherman V. Allen Inc., which owns the Mac’s Market chain with about a half dozen grocery stores in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, opened a Mac’s in Whitefield.
Mac’s in Whitefield, the closure of which was announced in early September, officially shut it doors on Sept. 27.
“When it closed, people were shocked,” said Holz. “What do you do for a supermarket?”
He said when it closed, he always thought the property would be sold quickly because big companies that own stores in several states try to sell fast so they don’t have to pay property taxes on closed store properties.
“I’m glad it happened relatively quickly and I’m glad it’s somebody local,” said Holz. “It’s all positive.”
At the moment, there is no work happening on the property.
“I hope they have a good selection and hope they have competitive pricing,” said Holz. “There is a lot of business to be had in Whitefield.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.