LYNDON — The warning signs leading to the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge have been there and still vehicles that are too tall crash through, but officials hope new flashing lights will be enough to get motorists attention.
Noting a height clearance of 11 feet, 9 inches, signs with multiple flashing lights now meet drivers approaching the bridge from the north or south. It’s the town’s latest effort to keep vehicles that are too big from trying to pass through the bridge. Damage has repeatedly been done to the historic structure that spans Miller’s Run on a well-traveled route near Lyndon Institute and NVU-Lyndon.
“Where the old signs were not noticed I am hoping that the lights will draw the attention of those in over height or over weight vehicles,” said Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris.
The signs, one located near the LI campus close to the intersection with College Road and the other near the Park and Ride on the north side of the bridge, cost $3,576.56. It was a budgeted expense.
Municipal Administrator Justin Smith said adding flashing lights as another warning for drivers was suggested by a resident.
“Philip Rindlehart, a local resident and truck driver had made the suggestion (as a truck driver) that a flashing sign would potentially draw attention to the height restriction,” Smith stated.
For those who know how tall their vehicles and trailers are, drawing further attention to the height restriction will help keep those drivers from trying to go through the bridge, Smith said.
“I think it may help with larger trucks, but with rental box trucks I don’t think the average driver knows how tall the vehicle is they are driving,” noted Smith. “I hate being a pessimist, but I doubt accidents will be eliminated. It is an added attempt on our part to help with driver awareness.”
It was a rented box truck that caused the most recent damage to the bridge on June 20.
There have been multiple bridge strikes over the years, and the town has discussed the issue many times. On March 23, a tractor-trailer pushed through the bridge, damaging both ends. In that case the driver was issued a civil ticket and a $12,295 fine for being 71,000 pounds overweight on the bridge.
In May 2019, the bridge sustained serious damage when a box truck on a produce delivery run broke through the bridge, damaging the support structure throughout. Fixing the bridge cost an estimated $21,000. The bill was paid by the insurance company for Upper Valley Produce, which owned the truck. The bridge was closed to vehicle traffic for repair work for about three months.
Chief Harris said even when damage isn’t done officers often need to respond to the bridge because a truck driver realized too late that his rig was too big.
“The disregarding of the signs generally results in one to two over height or over weight vehicles approaching the bridge monthly,” he stated. “When those vehicles are coming from the Lyndon Center area, it results in officers having to close down the roadway while the vehicle is backed out. At times this is a long process as the backing that distance is difficult for some of the drivers we encounter.”
