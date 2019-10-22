NEWPORT CITY — The city council voted Monday 3-1 to allow all-terrain vehicles on city streets next summer for a trial period.
Aldermen Kevin Charboneau, Melissa Pettersson and Dan Ross voted in favor of an ordinance that would allow the ATVS to use streets through the city to reach businesses on Main and East Main streets, with Julie Raboin opposed.
Mayor Paul Monette has expressed support for the ordinance from the start.
The ordinance requires a curfew of between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. and opens the streets between May 15 and Oct. 1, 2020.
Ross, torn between wanting to help city business owners attract ATV riders and his neighbors on Glen Road who are opposed, said he would support the ordinance. But he pointed out that residents could petition to overturn the council vote on the ordinance and require a public vote.
Monday’s meeting in the city gym drew about 100 people, many who were ATV enthusiasts who cheered loudly after the vote.
Three restaurant owners from Orleans village, Lowell and Newport Center told the council their businesses have seen increases of between 25 and 35 percent on weekends since ATVs were allowed on their community’s streets and roads.
Residents of Third Street asked that an alternative route of Coventry Street - the city’s truck route - be chosen to avoid having ATVs riding on Third Street to reach Main Street.
The council did not take up that request.
Monette outlined his rules for conduct during the meeting.
Third Street resident Colleen Moore de Ortiz stood and violated a rule, prompting a confrontation with police that ended quietly.
Moore de Ortiz stood to talk under “Public Comments,” which Monette had said should be about issues unrelated to ATV issue.
She demanded that the ATV ordinance be put to a public vote.
Mayor Paul Monette called her out of order and told her to stop. She did not and Monette asked police Chief Seth DiSanto to escort her out.
Moore de Ortiz did leave, telling DiSanto and another officer not to stand close to her or touch her while she did so.
Monette also twice told those who applauded for and against speakers to stop, saying he would ask them to leave as well.
Speakers and the audience were quiet and respectful throughout the rest of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.