NEWPORT CITY — The BAART methadone clinic on Union Street will soon have twice as many parking spaces, alleviating traffic congestion at key times of day.
The city Development Review Board on Wednesday unanimously granted site plan approval to Doug Spates for a new parking lot adjacent to the BAART clinic.
Spates, who owns the clinic property, bought the former F&M lawnmower sales and service property north of the clinic. He plans to raze the old lawnmower shop and turn the property on a third of an acre into a parking lot with about 30 spaces.
Construction is expected to be complete by Dec. 1. The additional lot will mean about 60 parking spaces total.
Spates and Jason Goguen, regional director of operations for BayMark Health Services which runs the BAART clinic, said they have been looking for a solution to the parking problem for a while now.
BAART officials have been pleading with the Spates to address the parking needs, Spates said.
“This is probably the best solution,” Spates said.
“This will really alleviate the parking situation.”
The clinic has 471 patients, of which 240 to 260 go to the clinic each day for their daily dose of methadone to counteract heroin addiction.
The clinic is open between 5:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Goguen said.
The clinic dispenses the daily doses of methadone between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. for some patients and for others between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. daily.
Between six and eight patients at a time might be in the clinic for the five minutes it takes to receive the methadone dose, with some others leaving the parking lot and some entering it, Goguen said.
Several more might be at the clinic for an hour, if they are also there to receive counseling.
The concentration of need for the daily dosages of methadone means the existing parking lot is overwhelmed.
That’s also causing people to drop off patients on other parts of Union or even over on Bluff Road to avoid the traffic early in the morning on Union Street, said John Halamert, chairman of the DRB.
There also has been some patients who have been speeding as they left the lot and the area.
Spates said he welcomed the presence of a Newport Police Department officer and cruiser in the area or even in the new parking lot to deter speeders.
Speeding is the biggest issue that neighbors Nick and Meghan Perry are experiencing. They worried that the new parking lot might increase congestion at the intersection of Union and Indian Point Street.
Halarmert and Spates said the new parking lot would create two different exits and also ease the need for people to walk north or south of the clinic on Union Street to get picked up.
A Rural Community Transportation bus would be able to enter the new parking lot and turn around after letting off passengers at the clinic, Spates said. Currently the bus has to pick up and drop off people on the street, adding to the congestion.
Halamert asked for outside lighting on the side of the clinic building for the employees who arrive at work before 5:30 a.m. daily.
He also recommended that the new parking lot be dedicated to employees and for those who are going to the clinic for counseling. That would open up the existing lot solely for patients who are in and out quickly, he said.
Halamert said the new parking lot is an allowable use in that district of the city.
The board voted to give site plan approval contingent on any curb cut or sidewalk expansion requirements that might be asked for by public works.
Spates said he would work with Public Works Supervisor Tom Bernier about any extra requirements.
Spates also asked the Perrys to contact him if they had any problems once the new parking lot is open.
