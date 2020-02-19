Newport City Firefighter Honored For 50 Years

The Newport City Fire Department on Saturday recognized firefighter Steve Edgerley for 50 years of active service, with Chief John Hallamert presenting a plaque at the annual dinner at the East Side Restaurant. “It takes a lot of sacrifice not only from him but his family and we thank them for allowing him to become apart of our family. He has also been an instrumental person in all our fundraisers, stepping up to fill any shortages the department may have whether it’s the coin drop or the annual raffle Steve is always there,” the chief stated. The department also recognized Assistant Chief James LeClair for 10 years of service. (Courtesy Photo)