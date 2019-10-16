Newport City Man Sentenced For Repeat Stalking

NEWPORT CITY — A Newport City man will spend up to five years in jail for stalking a woman he had stalked in the past.
Aaron Lontine, 39, pleaded guilty last week to aggravated stalking and also admitted to violating terms of probation, according to Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett. He had been previously convicted of an act of violence against the current victim, according to police.
Lontine was sentenced Oct. 8 to serve 14 months to five years in jail.
“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” Barrett stated.
“It is important to be aware of the domestic violence resources in our community. If you or a loved one are in an abusive relationship, please consider contacting our local domestic violence organization Umbrella at 802-334-0148.
“If you’re ready to report abuse to law enforcement, please contact the Vermont State Police 802-334-8881 or Newport City Police 802-334-6733,” Barrett stated.
Newport police officers state in an affidavit that Lontine entered the Newport residence of his former girlfriend on Aug. 1 without permission, walked into her bedroom where he screamed and hollered, and refused to leave despite her repeated requests.
The victim stated that Lontine followed her around town and called and texted her all the time despite warnings not to by his probation officer, the police officers said.
He also went to her home when she wasn’t there, talked with her 16-year-old daughter and went to places that he thought she would go to, like Dunkin Donuts in Derby, police said. He tried to pressure her to tell him where she was going, police said.
She said he made sexual references, calling the constant harassment annoying, police said.
Family members of Lontine said they knew he had gone to the victim’s residence because he knew she had a new boyfriend, police said.
In an interview with police, Lontine said he was upset because he walked in and saw another man in his spot on the bed, police said.
