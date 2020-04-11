NEWPORT CITY — The local union of police officers and dispatchers voted “no confidence” in now-sidelined Police Chief Seth DiSanto and asked the city council and mayor to consider these concerns before reappointing him.
In a letter to the city dated March 10, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2413 members wrote that they lacked “trust” in DiSanto’s leadership and questioned his ability to “navigate dangerous situations.”
The overwhelming majority of members also expressed concern about his “bullying,” “integrity,” and inability to treat officers “in a fair and impartial manner.”
City Manager Laura Dolgin put DiSanto on paid administrative leave and named Lt. Travis Bingham as acting chief March 18.
DiSanto earns $73,239.61 plus benefits annually, Dolgin stated.
She released the letter to The Caledonian-Record and to defense attorney David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury, citing multiple public records requests and public interest in the letter. She had previously released the existence of the letter, but the content was almost entirely redacted on advice of the city attorney.
The city council on March 16 appointed all city administrators for another year and postponed the decision about the police chief.
On Monday, the council postponed appointment of a police chief indefinitely.
Dolgin, in a statement to The Caledonian-Record late Thursday, said that the city is working with employees to understand their concerns.
In a statement to Sleigh, Dolgin said she had reconsidered the redactions and decided to release the entire letter.
DiSanto was on sick leave for about three months last summer and into the fall. Details about the nature of the sick leave have not been released. A doctor’s note released by Dolgin stated that DiSanto needed to be on light duty for several weeks when he first came back to work.
The letter by the union was sent to the city council and mayor before the council was scheduled to appointment a police chief.
Here is the letter in its entirety:
“Newport Mayor & Council,
“We, the union police officers and dispatchers of the City of Newport (AFSCME Local 2413) have great respect for all persons that put on the uniform to serve our community.
“However, we strongly feel that it is also our responsibility to express our views as to the leadership of the force.
“Therefore, after sober reflection, (the) overwhelming majority of our members have voted NO CONFIDENCE in our Police Chief Seth DiSanto.
“We have come to this difficult decision due to the following concerns:
- Trust in ability to exercise effective leadership
- Clear judgment
- Treating officers in a fair and impartial manner regardless of personal differences
- Integrity
- Bullying
- We feel the core values (CPR) are not presently being reflected in daily action.
“Let it be known that we have made this letter available to Chief DiSanto 24 hours before we are presenting this to the mayor and city council.
“We further encourage the City of Newport to consider the concerns, expressed herein, prior to extending the present chief’s contract. We further encourage the city council to take any and all time needed prior to making a final decision.”
The letter is signed by 12 members of the local union.
The council discussed the police chief contract behind closed doors before postponing an appointment indefinitely at Monday’s teleconference meeting.
When she released the letter to reporters, Dolgin offered this explanation.
“Based on public interest in the City of Newport Police Department, the city is releasing an unredacted copy of a letter submitted by some department employees to the chief, mayor and city council which describes a ‘vote of no confidence’ regarding Chief DiSanto.
“Release of this letter in no way suggests that any city official agrees with the sentiments it expresses.
“The city is taking steps to engage the department employees and their union representatives in an effort to gain a better understanding of the employees’ concerns.
“This is a confidential personnel matter and therefore it would be inappropriate for any city official to discuss any details or comment further.”
When she released the letter to Sleigh, Dolgin wrote:
“I have reconsidered my redactions (made on advice of counsel) of a document previously provided to you under a (public records request) response, namely, the undated memo/letter addressed to ‘Newport Mayor & City Council’ re: a purported ‘No Confidence’ vote, and I thus attach a copy of this letter without redactions.”
Sleigh pursued release of the letter and other information about DiSanto because he said information about the chief’s conduct could benefit his clients, some of whom may have cases that involve the chief.
“First off, I’m puzzled as to why this wasn’t produced in response to my initial records request,” Sleigh said Friday.
“But, more substantively, it’s clear that the rank and file find their chief’s ability wanting. Furthermore, their expressed dissatisfaction doesn’t refer to any of his failings being health related.”
